Odisha State Road Transport Corporation Bus Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh

According to the officials, the bus bearing registration number OD10S 6754 was moving to Jeypore from Visakhapatnam along the National Highway 26 when it went up in flames in the early hours today. No loss of life has been reported as per initial reports. It is learnt that a few passengers, who were sitting inside the bus were evacuated to safety before the bus caught fire.

Bhubaneswar: In another bus fire incident, an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation(OSRTC) bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Salur Ghati early Thursday morning, officials said.

While the actual cause of the fire was not yet confirmed, it is speculated that a short circuit might have triggered the flames. Visuals showed the front of the bus engulfed in massive flames.

The incident comes amid a series of similar blazes in sleeper buses in the country. Twenty people were killed after a bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on October 24. The Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus was enroute to Bengaluru when it went up in flames after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Police on standby after OSRTC bus catches fire in Salur Ghati, Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

On October 28, a bus operated by AI SATS (a joint venture between Air India Limited, a part of the TATA Group and SATS Limited) providing ground-handling services for Air India, caught fire at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi. There were no passengers on board at the time.