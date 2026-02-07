ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Starts Identifying Vacant Govt Buildings To Convert Them Into Affordable Rental Housing

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated the process to identify vacant and unutilised state-owned buildings in urban areas for converting them into affordable rental housing, according to an official document.

The decision is aimed at expanding affordable housing options for the urban poor and working population, Housing & Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee said in a memo to key departments, directing them to identify such vacant and unutilised assets under their administrative control and share the details with the Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM).

Noting that housing is a key component of urbanisation and has a direct impact on health, well-being, stability, education and economic opportunities of families, Padhee noted that earlier housing policies primarily promoted ownership models.

However, PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 has introduced 'Affordable Rental Housing' as a dedicated vertical to address the needs of a large segment of the urban population, particularly urban migrants, industrial and informal sector workers, and working women, who are not in a position to own a house immediately, she said.