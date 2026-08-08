ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Snake Helpline Urges State Govt To Raise Compensation For Snakebite Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Snake Helpline founder Subhendu Mallik on Saturday urged the Odisha government to increase the existing ex-gratia compensation for snakebite deaths from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh following a Supreme Court directive. The wildlife activist also demanded that the government repeal the clause 'other than during flood' to compensate those dying of snakebite during floods.

Citing the Supreme Court’s directions on compensation for loss of human life in cases of human-wildlife conflict, Mallik submitted his memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. "The apex court’s direction for Rs10 lakh ex-gratia under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme–Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-IDWH) was framed broadly and did not restrict the benefit to deaths caused by elephants, tigers or other large mammals. The scheme did not exclude death due to snakebite," Mallik said.

Odisha currently provides Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of a person who dies of snakebite under its disaster-relief framework. Snakebite was included among Odisha’s state-specific disasters in 2015.

According to figures placed before the Odisha Assembly in March 2026, 2,118 people died of venomous snakebites in Odisha between 2023 and 2025.

Mallik cited the Supreme Court’s judgment in In Re: T.N. Godavarman Thirumulpad v. Union of India, delivered on November 17, 2025 in his representation. The case concerns the broader issue of human-wildlife conflict and compensation for loss of human life. The judgment is recorded as 2025 INSC 1325, WP (C) No. 202 of 1995.