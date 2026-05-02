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Odisha Skeleton Episode: Patnaik Seeks 'Humane Banking Administration', Draws Sitharaman's Attention

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Saturday sought Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's "compassionate intervention" over an incident in Odisha, where a tribal man exhumed his sister's skeleton and produced it as proof to withdraw money from a rural bank.

Patnaik, in a letter, also urged the Union finance minister to ensure that clear accountability is immediately fixed for this recent incident, which took place in Keonjhar district.

"I urge you to ensure that clear accountability is immediately fixed for this shocking lapse. This will send a clear signal to all rural banks to guarantee citizen-centric service delivery with empathy and compassion," he said.

Patnaik also expressed confidence that with Sitharaman's "compassionate intervention", this kind of inhuman treatment of citizens will not be repeated anywhere else in the country.

Noting that he wrote with a sense of deep anguish and urgency to highlight the incident that took place on April 27 in the Malliposi branch of the Odisha Grameen Bank, Patnaik said Jeetu Munda was forced to exhume the body of his sister and carry it to the bank as proof of her death in order to withdraw his rightful dues.

The tribal man had exhumed the skeletal remains of his sister Kalra Munda (56), who died in January. He then walked around 3 km to the Maliposi branch of the Odisha Grameen Bank and produced it before the official as proof of her death. A video of Munda carrying the skeleton has gone viral on social media.

Referring to the findings of the state government's inquiry into the matter, Patnaik pointed out that the tribal man was forced to carry the skeleton of his sister following numerous unsuccessful visits to the bank, where he failed to get assistance or clarity from the officials to resolve his issue.