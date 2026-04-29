ETV Bharat / state

Jitu Munda Is Not Another Dana Majhi Because He Refused To Follow Procedure - And That Distinction Matters

Bhubaneswar: What 51-year-old Jitu Munda achieved in a single, shocking act is what many fail to secure through due process over years. Paperwork that ordinarily takes days - death certification, nominee declaration, claim verification - was completed within 24 hours. Financial assistance was not merely released; it was amplified. The system, jolted by massive national and international media coverage, moved with unusual speed.

But this is precisely where the problem lies. Can institutions respond to provocation rather than procedure? And in this case, does it not create a dangerous template? The incident in Diananali village under Patna block in Keonjhar district, and the official response that followed, risk sending a troubling message: that compliance is optional, disruption is more effective than due process, and visibility, not legitimacy, drives outcomes. No system can, or should, normalize such a precedent.

Jitu Munda receives the payment (ETV Bharat)

Jitu Munda’s case did not arise from an absence of rules. It arose from their enforcement.

After selling a calf for around Rs 19,000, Jitu, a tribal of Dianali village under Patana block in Keonjhar district of Odisha had deposited the money in his sister Kalara’s account at Odisha Grameen Bank. Kalara was married but after losing her husband had returned home to stay with Jitu. She however passed away. Two months after her death, Jitu approached the bank last Monday to withdraw the amount. He alleged the bank denied asking him to get documents proving her death and nominee details. As per his level of understanding, exhuming her body was the only way to prove her death, and he did that.

But that decision was neither arbitrary nor a matter of personal discretion by the branch manager. Asking him to furnish a death certificate and complete nominee formalities was not a choice but compulsion; it was compliance with Reserve Bank of India norms designed to prevent fraud and safeguard depositors’ money. Jitu, you, and I, regardless of our backgrounds, are subject to the same rules.

The Indian Overseas Bank clarified on Wednesday that reports circulating on social media, alleging that Jitu carried his sister’s mortal remains to a bank because officials demanded the physical presence of the deceased, were factually incorrect.

“The individual was in an inebriated state and the incident occurred due to a lack of awareness of the claim settlement process and his unwillingness to accept the procedures explained by the Branch Manager.”

That clarification matters.

Yet, as the controversy escalated, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state minister Suresh Pujari swiftly reacted, directing the district administration to take action against the “erring” bank manager. They even directed inquiries of the highest levels.

Comparisons with the 2016 Dana Majhi incident spread rapidly. But the analogy is fundamentally flawed. Dana Majhi’s ordeal exposed a collapse of state support - no ambulance, no institutional response, no dignity in death. It was a glaring failure of governance. Jitu Munda’s case is something else entirely.