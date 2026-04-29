Jitu Munda Is Not Another Dana Majhi Because He Refused To Follow Procedure - And That Distinction Matters
A shocking protest by a tribal man forced swift action, but real issue lies in financial illiteracy, procedural ignorance and the dangers of rewarding disruption.
By Kasturi Ray
Published : April 29, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: What 51-year-old Jitu Munda achieved in a single, shocking act is what many fail to secure through due process over years. Paperwork that ordinarily takes days - death certification, nominee declaration, claim verification - was completed within 24 hours. Financial assistance was not merely released; it was amplified. The system, jolted by massive national and international media coverage, moved with unusual speed.
But this is precisely where the problem lies. Can institutions respond to provocation rather than procedure? And in this case, does it not create a dangerous template? The incident in Diananali village under Patna block in Keonjhar district, and the official response that followed, risk sending a troubling message: that compliance is optional, disruption is more effective than due process, and visibility, not legitimacy, drives outcomes. No system can, or should, normalize such a precedent.
Jitu Munda’s case did not arise from an absence of rules. It arose from their enforcement.
After selling a calf for around Rs 19,000, Jitu, a tribal of Dianali village under Patana block in Keonjhar district of Odisha had deposited the money in his sister Kalara’s account at Odisha Grameen Bank. Kalara was married but after losing her husband had returned home to stay with Jitu. She however passed away. Two months after her death, Jitu approached the bank last Monday to withdraw the amount. He alleged the bank denied asking him to get documents proving her death and nominee details. As per his level of understanding, exhuming her body was the only way to prove her death, and he did that.
But that decision was neither arbitrary nor a matter of personal discretion by the branch manager. Asking him to furnish a death certificate and complete nominee formalities was not a choice but compulsion; it was compliance with Reserve Bank of India norms designed to prevent fraud and safeguard depositors’ money. Jitu, you, and I, regardless of our backgrounds, are subject to the same rules.
The Indian Overseas Bank clarified on Wednesday that reports circulating on social media, alleging that Jitu carried his sister’s mortal remains to a bank because officials demanded the physical presence of the deceased, were factually incorrect.
“The individual was in an inebriated state and the incident occurred due to a lack of awareness of the claim settlement process and his unwillingness to accept the procedures explained by the Branch Manager.”
That clarification matters.
Yet, as the controversy escalated, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state minister Suresh Pujari swiftly reacted, directing the district administration to take action against the “erring” bank manager. They even directed inquiries of the highest levels.
Comparisons with the 2016 Dana Majhi incident spread rapidly. But the analogy is fundamentally flawed. Dana Majhi’s ordeal exposed a collapse of state support - no ambulance, no institutional response, no dignity in death. It was a glaring failure of governance. Jitu Munda’s case is something else entirely.
Here, the system existed. The rules existed. The denial was procedural, not discriminatory. To conflate the two is to blur the line between systemic injustice and individual reaction. That distinction is essential.
None of this diminishes the disturbing nature of what followed. Exhuming a body and carrying its remains to a bank was not merely an act of desperation; it was unsettling to an unbearable extent. The images triggered instant outrage, followed by institutional ‘overcorrection’.
But outrage cannot become a substitute for governance.
If banks begin bypassing verification under public pressure, they cease to be custodians of trust. If officials act out of fear of media trials rather than adherence to established rules, the system becomes arbitrary. Today, that may benefit one individual. Tomorrow, it could facilitate fraud, coercion, or far worse.
The uncomfortable question, then, is not whether Jitu Munda faced hardship. It is whether governments should punish institutions for following the law, simply because an individual, "illiterate", "intoxicated", or "unwilling", refused to follow due process.
There were failures, certainly, but they lie elsewhere.
They lie in the gaps in financial literacy that leave rural citizens unaware of basic banking procedures. They lie in inadequate outreach, despite the presence of bank mitras, self-help groups, and government awareness programmes. They lie in local administrative inertia, which could have expedited documentation. And they lie, fundamentally, in the persistent educational deficit. With literacy in Keonjhar hovering around 61 percent, the state must focus on simplifying access and creating support systems for citizens like Jitu.
To portray this episode as institutional cruelty is to misdiagnose the problem, and prescribe the wrong cure.
Not every act of distress is evidence of systemic failure. Not every shocking image deserves to become a symbol of poor governance. And not every individual can, or should, be turned into another Dana Majhi.
After much avoidable uproar, Rs 19,402 was eventually handed over to Jitu Munda at his village on Tuesday. Inquiries will continue. But the episode leaves behind a bitter aftertaste for those who understand how institutions function.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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