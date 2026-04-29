Odisha 'Skeleton' Case: CM Majhi Orders RDC Probe; Grameen Bank Association Defends Staff, Warns Of Protest
CM Majhi expressed deep concerns over the incident where a tribal man was allegedly denied timely payment from a bank in his home district Keonjhar.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Keonjhar: The recent incident from Odisha's Keonjhar district where a tribal man exhumed his sister's remains to claim her bank savings has triggered swift administrative action, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday ordering a probe into the circumstances that allegedly forced the man to take such a bizarre step.
Jitu Munda, an illiterate resident of Dianali village under Patana block, had been trying to withdraw Rs 19,402 from the account of his sister, Kalara Munda, who died two months ago. Unable to understand the banking procedures and allegedly told that only a legal heir or nominee could access the funds, Munda allegedly dug up his sister's decomposed body and placed it outside a local branch of Odisha Grameen Bank to prove her death.
The sight of Munda carrying the decomposed body on his shoulders to Odisha Grameen Bank in Malliposi left onlookers shellshocked. Receiving information, police soon reached the spot and facilitated the reburial of the remains.
CM Orders Probe
Taking serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister expressed deep concerns and ordered a formal probe by the Northern Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC). The concerned official has been directed to submit a detailed report at the earliest.
CM Majhi also advised officials to remain sensitive and responsive to the needs of common citizens, and ensure that such incidents do not recur.
Admin Steps In, Payment Released
Amid widespread public outrage, senior officials coordinated with the bank and completed the required formalities within a day. The amount of Rs 19,402 was eventually disbursed to Jitu Munda at his village.
According to local police, Jitu was unaware of procedures such as submission of a death certificate and nominee rules. The nominee in the account had also died, leaving him as the sole claimant under regulations.
Block Development Officer (BDO) Manas Dandpat said efforts were made to resolve the issue quickly once authorities became aware of the situation.
What Bank Said
The Indian Overseas Bank, on the other hand, denied allegations that it demanded physical proof of death in the form of the body. It stated that officials had informed Jitu about the need for documents like a death certificate and claimed he failed to understand the process.
Clarification on Reported Incident at Odisha Grameen Bank of claimant bringing sister’s skeleton for death claim process— Indian Overseas Bank (@IOBIndia) April 28, 2026
We would like to address recent media reports regarding an incident at one of the branches of our sponsored Regional Rural Bank, Odisha Grameen Bank.
The…
Officials also said he had visited the branch in an inebriated state and later returned with human remains, creating a distressing situation. In its official statement issued on Tuesday, the bank maintained that it followed due procedure and is assisting in completing documentation so that claims are settled lawfully.
In another statement, the bank said, immediately after government authorities issued the Death Certificate and Legal Heir Certificate, Bank has settled the claim amount of Rs 19,402 in the name of three legal heirs and money was handed over to them, in accordance with established norms.
"We would like to submit that, today the Government Authorities have issued the Death Certificate and Legal Heir Certificate. Immediately on receipt of these documents, Bank has settled the claim amount of Rs 19,402 in the name of three legal heirs and money handed over to them, in accordance with established norms.
The reports circulating on various social media platforms alleging that Mr. Jitu Munda carried the mortal remains of his sister to a bank branch for withdrawal from her account, purportedly due to a demand by bank officials for the physical presence of the deceased for claim settlement, are incorrect and not based on facts.
We have already issued a clarification note in our social media platform clarifying the facts that the individual was at inebriated state and incident has happened due to a lack of awareness of the claim settlement process and the individual’s unwillingness to accept the procedures explained by the Branch Manager.
Our sponsored Regional Rural Bank, Odisha Grameen Bank remain dedicated to serving customers with responsibility, transparency, and care."
Reported Incident at Odisha Grameen Bank of claimant bringing sister’s skeleton for death claim process.— Indian Overseas Bank (@IOBIndia) April 28, 2026
We would like to submit that, today the Government Authorities have issued the Death Certificate and Legal Heir Certificate. Immediately on receipt of these documents, Bank…
BJD, Congress Slam BJP Govt
Meanwhile, the incident has drawn sharp reactions across the political spectrum. The Opposition Biju Janata Dal and the Congress condemned the incident and took potshots at the BJP government in the state, pointing out that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi represents Keonjhar in the state Assembly.
In a social media post, BJD referred to the sight of the man carrying his sister’s skeleton on his shoulder and said, "An unimaginable sight in the Chief Minister's district, crossing all limits of cruelty."
The Congress' state unit, in a post on X, termed it "truly unfortunate" and said such harassment by bank officials must stop.
At the same time, State Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari also termed it "heart-wrenching" and said a fact-finding exercise was already underway.
Expressing disgust over the incident, Pujari said, "The death certificate was not sufficient for the bank officials, and the man had to dig out a skeleton from the grave to prove that the account holder was dead."
"A humanitarian approach was lacking in the whole episode. I have spoken to senior officers of the local administration. The government has taken serious note of the incident. We will ensure that the banking officials who are responsible for this are punished," he added.
Grameen Bank Association Reacts
Expressing solidarity with Sushant Kumar Sethy, Branch Manager of Malliposi Branch, Association of Odisha Grameen Bank Officers said the recent incident at Malliposi Branch was truly unfortunate. However, issuing a clarification, the Association said, "Our Branch Manager has acted with strict adherence to RBI guidelines / protocols designed not as barriers, but as safeguards to ensure the rightful settlement of death claims. But the incident arose due to unwillingness of the customer to accept and follow the procedure of Settlement of death Claim."
We extend our deepest commendation to the Branch Manager, Malliposi Branch and the Regional Manager of Keonjhar Region as they navigated a distressing situation with both professional sincerity and utmost human compassion, ensuring the claim was settled on the very same day the required legal documents were produced, the banking body said.
On bank officials coming under fire, the Association criticised those politicising the incident and urged all to act sensibly. "It is unfortunate that without knowing the fact and having adequate knowledge about banking guidelines, such a sensitive matter is being politicised for cheap political mileage which needs to be stopped immediately. Our 'OGBians' work tirelessly to nourish the rural economy. To subject them to cheap politics and hostility for upholding the law is an unjust response to their commitment," it said.
Any action on the respective Branch Manager or any staff of OGB in this regard will be strongly protested at all levels, the Association warned.
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Odisha Man Exhumes Sister's Decomposed Body After Bank Seeks Death Proof For Rs 19K Claim; Authorities Disburse Amount