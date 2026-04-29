ETV Bharat / state

Odisha 'Skeleton' Case: CM Majhi Orders RDC Probe; Grameen Bank Association Defends Staff, Warns Of Protest

Keonjhar: The recent incident from Odisha's Keonjhar district where a tribal man exhumed his sister's remains to claim her bank savings has triggered swift administrative action, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday ordering a probe into the circumstances that allegedly forced the man to take such a bizarre step.

Jitu Munda, an illiterate resident of Dianali village under Patana block, had been trying to withdraw Rs 19,402 from the account of his sister, Kalara Munda, who died two months ago. Unable to understand the banking procedures and allegedly told that only a legal heir or nominee could access the funds, Munda allegedly dug up his sister's decomposed body and placed it outside a local branch of Odisha Grameen Bank to prove her death.

The sight of Munda carrying the decomposed body on his shoulders to Odisha Grameen Bank in Malliposi left onlookers shellshocked. Receiving information, police soon reached the spot and facilitated the reburial of the remains.

CM Orders Probe

Taking serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister expressed deep concerns and ordered a formal probe by the Northern Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC). The concerned official has been directed to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

CM Majhi also advised officials to remain sensitive and responsive to the needs of common citizens, and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Admin Steps In, Payment Released

Amid widespread public outrage, senior officials coordinated with the bank and completed the required formalities within a day. The amount of Rs 19,402 was eventually disbursed to Jitu Munda at his village.

According to local police, Jitu was unaware of procedures such as submission of a death certificate and nominee rules. The nominee in the account had also died, leaving him as the sole claimant under regulations.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Manas Dandpat said efforts were made to resolve the issue quickly once authorities became aware of the situation.

What Bank Said

The Indian Overseas Bank, on the other hand, denied allegations that it demanded physical proof of death in the form of the body. It stated that officials had informed Jitu about the need for documents like a death certificate and claimed he failed to understand the process.

Officials also said he had visited the branch in an inebriated state and later returned with human remains, creating a distressing situation. In its official statement issued on Tuesday, the bank maintained that it followed due procedure and is assisting in completing documentation so that claims are settled lawfully.

In another statement, the bank said, immediately after government authorities issued the Death Certificate and Legal Heir Certificate, Bank has settled the claim amount of Rs 19,402 in the name of three legal heirs and money was handed over to them, in accordance with established norms.