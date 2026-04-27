Odisha Shocker: Grocery Shopkeeper Attempts To Rape MBA Student In Bhubaneswar, Arrested
Police said the accused shopkeeper was arrested after CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence prima facie substantiated the survivor's allegations.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Police on Sunday arrested an elderly man on charges of attempting to rape an MBA student at her rented house in the capital city, officials said.
Accused Deepak Chandra Pradhan (67) of Gangapada Majhisahi under Info Valley police limits, who happens to be grocery shopkeeper, was produced in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.
According to police, the survivor, a second-year MBA student from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, lives in a rented house in Gangapada area with her classmates. While the incident took place on Friday night when she was alone at the house, the matter came to fore after a complaint was lodged and the accused was arrested on Sunday.
Police said the accused allegedly entered the survivor's rented house at night by jumping the boundary wall when she was alone and attemped to sexually assault her. However, when the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot before locals gathered at the spot. Based on her complaint, Info Valley Police registered a case (No. 140/2026) under Sections 64(1) and 62 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Speaking to media, Info Valley Police Station Incharge Gayanand Saha said the accused took advantage of the girl being alone at home and attempted to rape her. "The survivor, a native of Chhattisgarh, is pursuing MBA in a private college while staying in a rented house with roommates. A case of rape under section 64(1) and 62 of BNS was registered at the Info Valley police station. The accused was arrested after getting prima facie evidence. The girl's allegations were substantiated through CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence," the official said.
After the survivor's statement was recorded before a magistrate, she also underwent a medical examination. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, police added.
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