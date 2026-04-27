ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Shocker: Grocery Shopkeeper Attempts To Rape MBA Student In Bhubaneswar, Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Police on Sunday arrested an elderly man on charges of attempting to rape an MBA student at her rented house in the capital city, officials said.

Accused Deepak Chandra Pradhan (67) of Gangapada Majhisahi under Info Valley police limits, who happens to be grocery shopkeeper, was produced in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

According to police, the survivor, a second-year MBA student from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, lives in a rented house in Gangapada area with her classmates. While the incident took place on Friday night when she was alone at the house, the matter came to fore after a complaint was lodged and the accused was arrested on Sunday.

Police said the accused allegedly entered the survivor's rented house at night by jumping the boundary wall when she was alone and attemped to sexually assault her. However, when the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot before locals gathered at the spot. Based on her complaint, Info Valley Police registered a case (No. 140/2026) under Sections 64(1) and 62 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).