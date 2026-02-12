Odisha Set To Undergo SIR Of Voter List From April
Around 80 per cent of voter mapping has been completed so far and officials aim to finish the process by the end of this month.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to undergo the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its voter list from April.
The SIR will be conducted from booth to state level under the five-tier system. As part of the exercise, authorities are mapping the 2002 SIR electoral roll with the 2025 voter list. Around 80 per cent of voter mapping has been completed so far, and officials aim to finish the process by the end of this month. While the SIR exercise is currently underway in 12 states, the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has accelerated preparations in the state.
The office of CEO RS Gopalan has issued a public notice detailing the voter mapping process. The last SIR in Odisha was conducted in 2002. Voters can verify their details from the 2002 roll through the Election Commission of India’s website (voters.eci.gov.in) or via the ECI Net mobile application.
If a voter’s name does not appear in the 2002 list, they are required to verify the names of their parents or grandparents in the roll and inform the concerned BLO. The app also provides a facility to directly contact the BLO. Assistance is available through the Voter Helpline number 1950.
Officials said voter mapping progress has been higher in rural areas compared to urban regions. The ongoing mapping is a preparatory step ahead of the SIR, which is expected to begin shortly.
Once the SIR process starts, BLOs will conduct door-to-door verification. Two forms will be filled out for each voter- one copy will remain with the voter and the other with the BLO. The form will carry a new colour photograph along with details such as EPIC number, father’s name, booth and constituency information. The verification drive will continue for one month.
Following this, a draft booth-wise electoral roll will be published both at polling booths and online. Claims and objections will be invited, and hearings will be conducted over a month. Provision for virtual hearings will also be available. The final electoral roll will be published thereafter. The entire SIR process is expected to be completed within three months.
ଭୋଟର ମ୍ୟାପିଂ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣିଛନ୍ତି କି ?— Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha (@OdishaCeo) February 11, 2026
ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଘନ ସଂଶୋଧନ (SIR) ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଅଟେ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ !
ତେବେ ଏହି ସୂଚନାତ୍ମକ ଚିତ୍ର ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ଏହା ଘରେ ବସି କିପରି କରିହେବ । #ECI #CEOOdisha #VoterMapping #SIR #Odisha pic.twitter.com/13XeMeejJr
A senior official in the CEO’s office said voters listed in the 2002 roll will be automatically mapped. Those not included earlier must provide relevant parental details. The mapping exercise has already identified nearly four lakh voters registered at multiple locations. Such voters will be retained in only one constituency, officials said.
Special software is being used to detect duplicate and similar entries. Voters whose details cannot be mapped will be required to submit residential and birth certificates. Authorities clarified that no eligible Indian citizen will be excluded from the electoral roll during the SIR process.
A five-tier monitoring mechanism has been put in place for the exercise. BLOs will function at the grassroots level under the supervision of Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (BDOs and Tehsildars). Electoral Registration Officers (Sub-Collectors and Additional District Magistrates) will oversee the next level, followed by District Collectors acting as District Election Officers. The Chief Electoral Officer will supervise the process at the state level.
Also Read
Assam's Final Voter List Shrinks By 2.43 Lakh From The SIR Draft List