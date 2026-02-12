ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Set To Undergo SIR Of Voter List From April

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to undergo the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its voter list from April.

The SIR will be conducted from booth to state level under the five-tier system. As part of the exercise, authorities are mapping the 2002 SIR electoral roll with the 2025 voter list. Around 80 per cent of voter mapping has been completed so far, and officials aim to finish the process by the end of this month. While the SIR exercise is currently underway in 12 states, the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has accelerated preparations in the state.

The office of CEO RS Gopalan has issued a public notice detailing the voter mapping process. The last SIR in Odisha was conducted in 2002. Voters can verify their details from the 2002 roll through the Election Commission of India’s website (voters.eci.gov.in) or via the ECI Net mobile application.

If a voter’s name does not appear in the 2002 list, they are required to verify the names of their parents or grandparents in the roll and inform the concerned BLO. The app also provides a facility to directly contact the BLO. Assistance is available through the Voter Helpline number 1950.

Officials said voter mapping progress has been higher in rural areas compared to urban regions. The ongoing mapping is a preparatory step ahead of the SIR, which is expected to begin shortly.