ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Senior Citizen's 21-Year Struggle: Former OFDC Employee Awaits Justice After Compulsory Retirement

Berhampur: After allegedly being forced to retire, 70-year-old Bijay Kumar Mohanty's life has become a relentless struggle spanning more than two decades. He served the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) for 27 years but the next 21 years till date, he has spent seeking justice for what he alleges was an unjust compulsory retirement without being given rightful retirement benefits.

From knocking on the doors of the departmental offices to the Chief Minister’s grievance cell, Mohanty has done whatever feasible, carrying bundles of service records and official documents in the hope that his case will finally receive a fair hearing. But in vain. Despite advancing age, financial hardship and declining health, he remains determined to continue his fight.

Bijay Kumar Mohanty (ETV Bharat)

A native of Mashakani village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district, Mohanty joined the Odisha Forest Development Corporation as a Field Assistant on April 1, 1976, on a temporary basis. His services were regularised on April 11, 1978. For nearly three decades, Mohanty worked in the Bhanjanagar region of Ganjam district, contributing to afforestation programmes, nursery management and sapling distribution.

However, on April 14, 2005, Mohanty, along with eight other employees, was compulsorily retired through an official departmental order. Mohanty says the reasons cited were unacceptable to him. He consistently maintained that the action was unjustified.

"Since 2005, I have repeatedly approached officials of the Forest Development Corporation, senior bureaucrats and successive state governments seeking a review of my case," he says.

OFDC Office (ETV Bharat)

More recently, he submitted a fresh representation during the Chief Minister’s public grievance hearing and handed over a 60-day legal notice to the Additional Secretary. He has also included the Chief Secretary and other senior government officials. But no action has been taken.