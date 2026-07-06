Odisha Senior Citizen's 21-Year Struggle: Former OFDC Employee Awaits Justice After Compulsory Retirement
The 70-year-old has spent 21 years seeking justice after compulsory retirement, alleging denial of retirement benefits despite 27 years’ service, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Berhampur: After allegedly being forced to retire, 70-year-old Bijay Kumar Mohanty's life has become a relentless struggle spanning more than two decades. He served the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) for 27 years but the next 21 years till date, he has spent seeking justice for what he alleges was an unjust compulsory retirement without being given rightful retirement benefits.
From knocking on the doors of the departmental offices to the Chief Minister’s grievance cell, Mohanty has done whatever feasible, carrying bundles of service records and official documents in the hope that his case will finally receive a fair hearing. But in vain. Despite advancing age, financial hardship and declining health, he remains determined to continue his fight.
A native of Mashakani village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district, Mohanty joined the Odisha Forest Development Corporation as a Field Assistant on April 1, 1976, on a temporary basis. His services were regularised on April 11, 1978. For nearly three decades, Mohanty worked in the Bhanjanagar region of Ganjam district, contributing to afforestation programmes, nursery management and sapling distribution.
However, on April 14, 2005, Mohanty, along with eight other employees, was compulsorily retired through an official departmental order. Mohanty says the reasons cited were unacceptable to him. He consistently maintained that the action was unjustified.
"Since 2005, I have repeatedly approached officials of the Forest Development Corporation, senior bureaucrats and successive state governments seeking a review of my case," he says.
More recently, he submitted a fresh representation during the Chief Minister’s public grievance hearing and handed over a 60-day legal notice to the Additional Secretary. He has also included the Chief Secretary and other senior government officials. But no action has been taken.
Mohanty claims that despite rendering 27 years of service, he was denied retirement benefits ordinarily available to government employees, including provident fund dues, gratuity, commission-related benefits and compensation.
Without a regular source of income, life for the senior citizen has become increasingly difficult.
"To support my family after losing job, I worked as an agricultural labourer. Later I purchased a cow with great difficulty and earned a livelihood by selling milk door to door. When the cow died, my financial condition deteriorated further," says Mohanty, recalling those difficult years emotionally.
Although his ancestral home is in Kendrapara, Mohanty now lives alone in a rented house in Berhampur, where most of the departmental offices connected with his case are located. "I thought this would make it easier for me to chase the case," he adds.
Separated from his family, he survives on meagre resources. There are days, he says, when he manages only one meal and spends the rest of the day drinking water because of financial constraints.
Despite enduring years of disappointment, Mohanty still has hope. "The government will eventually review my case and restore the dignity which was taken away by an unjust retirement order," he believes.
Though efforts were made to obtain the response of officials of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation at its Berhampur offices, none responded.
While the General Manager’s responsibilities are reportedly being handled by the RCCF, the Divisional Manager was stated to be on leave at the time of inquiry.
Mohanty's story raises larger questions about administrative accountability, employee welfare and whether justice delayed for over two decades can still serve its purpose.
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