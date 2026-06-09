ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal To Drop 'Dham' From Digha Jagannath Temple, CM Adhikari Backs Majhi's Appeal

Bhubaneswar: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced the state government will remove the insignia 'Dham' from the state-funded Lord Jagannath Temple in Digha, following a request from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who had urged the Bengal government to preserve the sanctity and unique identity of Jagannath Dham in Puri.

Adhikari said the temple complex will now be renamed as "Digha Jagannath Cultural Centre." He stated that the previous Trinamool Congress-led government had added the word 'Dham', which he described as against Sanatan Dharma traditions. He assured that the word would be removed immediately and confirmed that the proposal would be passed in the cabinet.

The announcement came after Majhi wrote to his West Bengal counterpart, requesting that the nomenclature of the Digha temple complex be revised by dropping the word Dham.

In April 2025, the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had named the newly constructed temple complex at Digha in Purba Medinapur district as 'Digha Jagannath Dham,' sparking resentment and agony among devotees of Odisha.

"As you are aware, the term 'Jagannath Dham' is intrinsically associated with the sacred abode of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath at Puri, one of the revered Char Dhams of India. The nomenclature carries immense spiritual, historical and cultural significance and occupies a unique place in the faith and consciousness of countless devotees," Majhi wrote in his letter.

Jagannath Temple in Puri is considered one of the Char Dhams - four most sacred pilgrimages of Hindus in India, including Badrinath, Dwarika, and Rameswaram. Various stakeholders, including servitors of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, Shankaracharya of Puri and religious and cultural experts, criticised naming the Digha Jagannath Temple as 'Digha Jagannath Dham'. Odisha government had also strongly opposed using the term 'Dham' for the Digha shrine.