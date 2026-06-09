West Bengal To Drop 'Dham' From Digha Jagannath Temple, CM Adhikari Backs Majhi's Appeal
The West Bengal Chief Minister said the previous government had added the word 'Dham', which he described as against Sanatan Dharma traditions.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced the state government will remove the insignia 'Dham' from the state-funded Lord Jagannath Temple in Digha, following a request from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who had urged the Bengal government to preserve the sanctity and unique identity of Jagannath Dham in Puri.
Adhikari said the temple complex will now be renamed as "Digha Jagannath Cultural Centre." He stated that the previous Trinamool Congress-led government had added the word 'Dham', which he described as against Sanatan Dharma traditions. He assured that the word would be removed immediately and confirmed that the proposal would be passed in the cabinet.
दीघा स्थित महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ मंदिर के नाम ‘जगन्नाथ धाम, दीघा’ के संबंध में ओडिशा के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @MohanMOdisha जी के पत्र को स्वीकार कर नाम परिवर्तन की दिशा में सकारात्मक पहल का आश्वासन देने हेतु पश्चिम बंगाल के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @SuvenduWB जी का हार्दिक आभार… pic.twitter.com/Xj871ngNMk— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 9, 2026
The announcement came after Majhi wrote to his West Bengal counterpart, requesting that the nomenclature of the Digha temple complex be revised by dropping the word Dham.
In April 2025, the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had named the newly constructed temple complex at Digha in Purba Medinapur district as 'Digha Jagannath Dham,' sparking resentment and agony among devotees of Odisha.
"As you are aware, the term 'Jagannath Dham' is intrinsically associated with the sacred abode of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath at Puri, one of the revered Char Dhams of India. The nomenclature carries immense spiritual, historical and cultural significance and occupies a unique place in the faith and consciousness of countless devotees," Majhi wrote in his letter.
Jagannath Temple in Puri is considered one of the Char Dhams - four most sacred pilgrimages of Hindus in India, including Badrinath, Dwarika, and Rameswaram. Various stakeholders, including servitors of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, Shankaracharya of Puri and religious and cultural experts, criticised naming the Digha Jagannath Temple as 'Digha Jagannath Dham'. Odisha government had also strongly opposed using the term 'Dham' for the Digha shrine.
Chief Minister Majhi had earlier written a letter to Mamata Banerjee, asking her to reconsider changing the name of Digha Jagannath Dham to Digha temple complex, as it hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees. But she did not consider revising the name; rather called it 'jealousy'.
Majhi further wrote in his letter to Adhikari that, "In the spirit of preserving the sanctity and distinct identity associated with Shree Jagannath Dham, Puri, I request your kind intervention to facilitate an appropriate revision of the nomenclature of the Digha temple complex by dropping the word 'Dham'."
He also suggested Adhikari, for adopting a suitable alternative name such as “Shree Jagannath Temple, Digha” for the newly constructed temple.
Adhikari said he had also informed Puri MP Sambit Patra about the decision. Patra welcomed the move and thanked the West Bengal Chief Minister.
In a post on X, Patra said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri @SuvenduWB ji, for accepting the letter sent by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri @MohanMOdisha ji, regarding the name "Jagannath Dham, Digha" of the Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath ji Temple located in Digha, West Bengal, and for assuring a positive initiative towards changing the temple's name."
"This initiative is an important step towards respecting the sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees and followers of Sanatan Dharma, as well as preserving the dignity of the sacred abode of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath ji in Puri," he added.
Read More