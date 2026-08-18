ETV Bharat / state

Odisha VSSUT Students Develop Low-Cost Room-Cooling Device Using Scrap Materials

Sambalpur: A team of mechanical engineering students at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, has developed a low-cost room-cooling device aimed primarily at households where people cannot afford air-conditioners or their high electricity bills.

Built largely from discarded scrap materials, the experimental device currently costs around Rs 2,000. The researchers estimate that an improved version made with better-quality components could be produced for approximately Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.

The team claims the device lowered the temperature inside a large room by as much as 10 degrees Celsius during a trial conducted in May. However, the project remains at the research stage while its design will require further refinement before wider deployment.

The initiative was conceived against the backdrop of the intense summer heat experienced across western Odisha, where temperatures frequently cross 40 degrees Celsius. While financially secure households can rely on air-conditioners and conventional coolers, their purchase and operating costs make it difficult for many rural families to afford.

Odisha VSSUT Students Develop Low-Cost Room-Cooling Device Using Scrap Materials (ETV Bharat)

The device was developed by five to six BTech students and a PhD scholar under the guidance of Pandav Kumar Patra, a faculty member in VSSUT’s mechanical engineering department.

“We have developed it particularly for people living in rural areas. Many villagers cannot afford an air-conditioner or even the electricity bills that rise with AC usage, which made us to design this device,” Patra said.

How the cooling system works

The device operates through a heat-transfer mechanism comprising a blower, an S-shaped galvanised iron pipe buried approximately three feet underground and a diffuser.

The blower draws warm air from the room and sends it through the underground pipe. As the air travels through the pipe, its heat is transferred to the relatively cooler surrounding soil, lowering the air temperature. The cooled air is then directed back into the room through another pipe and released through the diffuser.