Odisha VSSUT Students Develop Low-Cost Room-Cooling Device Using Scrap Materials
Built from scrap, the device uses underground heat transfer and a low-power motor to offer affordable cooling for rural households, reports Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Sambalpur: A team of mechanical engineering students at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, has developed a low-cost room-cooling device aimed primarily at households where people cannot afford air-conditioners or their high electricity bills.
Built largely from discarded scrap materials, the experimental device currently costs around Rs 2,000. The researchers estimate that an improved version made with better-quality components could be produced for approximately Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.
The team claims the device lowered the temperature inside a large room by as much as 10 degrees Celsius during a trial conducted in May. However, the project remains at the research stage while its design will require further refinement before wider deployment.
The initiative was conceived against the backdrop of the intense summer heat experienced across western Odisha, where temperatures frequently cross 40 degrees Celsius. While financially secure households can rely on air-conditioners and conventional coolers, their purchase and operating costs make it difficult for many rural families to afford.
The device was developed by five to six BTech students and a PhD scholar under the guidance of Pandav Kumar Patra, a faculty member in VSSUT’s mechanical engineering department.
“We have developed it particularly for people living in rural areas. Many villagers cannot afford an air-conditioner or even the electricity bills that rise with AC usage, which made us to design this device,” Patra said.
How the cooling system works
The device operates through a heat-transfer mechanism comprising a blower, an S-shaped galvanised iron pipe buried approximately three feet underground and a diffuser.
The blower draws warm air from the room and sends it through the underground pipe. As the air travels through the pipe, its heat is transferred to the relatively cooler surrounding soil, lowering the air temperature. The cooled air is then directed back into the room through another pipe and released through the diffuser.
Patra also explained that the air temperature drops further while passing through the diffuser because of what the team describes as the Joule-Thomson effect.
“We tested the device in May and found that the temperature inside the room remained around 10 degrees lower than the temperature outside,” he said.
The prototype uses a 40-watt motor, keeping its electricity consumption relatively low. Since it was assembled primarily from scrap materials, the present model also has some leakage issues that the researchers plan to address in its next version.
“At present, the device is still in the research phase. We will work to improve it and develop a better model at the lowest possible cost. With support from the government or an NGO, we hope to take it to economically disadvantaged households,” Dr Patra said.
Designed for summer and winter
PhD scholar Ajit Prasad Das said the team wanted to develop an affordable and environment-friendly solution suited to western Odisha’s climate.
“Summer temperatures in western Odisha generally remain between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. We wanted to create a device that would be both eco-friendly and inexpensive,” Das said.
“We have used a blower, an underground heat exchanger and a diffuser. During our summer trial, we observed that the room temperature remained around 10 degrees below the outdoor temperature,” he added.
The researchers said the device could also help regulate indoor temperatures during winter. Since the underground temperature remains relatively stable, the system is expected to keep the room warmer than the outdoor environment during winter months.
The student team comprised Nazrul Mohammad, Dinesh Kumar Sahu, Nitish Priyadarshi Sahu, Lishban Kumar Hembram, Gedam Charan and Swadha Das, along with PhD scholar Ajit Prasad Das.
The researchers now hope to improve the prototype, obtain institutional or government support and explore its potential as an inexpensive alternative for rural and low-income households.
Also Read: