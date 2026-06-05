Odisha: Rogue Tusker, Carried Around In A Truck For Over 50 Hours, To Be Relocated In Mayurbhanj
The elephant is being taken to the Talabandha Kanchida Rescue Centre under Bangiriposi Range of Similipal North Division in Mayurbhanj, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Bhubaneswar/Angul: A rogue tusker that remains confined in a truck for the last nearly 50 hours after being tranquilised will be relocated in Mayurbhanj district.
However, the elephant's journey across seven forest ranges has sparked a debate among wildlife lovers with locals protesting its relocation in Mayurbhanj. The tusker's journey in intense heat from Angul to Mayurbhanj has raised several questions on animal welfare in the state. Since the tusker has been repeatedly involved in attacks on humans, clashes between the Forest department and locals were reported at several places on the route.
The elephant is being taken to the Talabandha Kanchida Rescue Centre under Bangiriposi Range of Similipal North Division in Mayurbhanj. It had been creating panic among residents in the Kusumapat area under the Ratapata section of the Angul Forest Division for several days. Following repeated complaints and apprehensions about public safety, forest officials tranquilised the animal and decided to relocate it.
Subsequently, officials explored several alternative sites for relocation but could not find a suitable location. The prolonged search reportedly left the tranquilised elephant tied inside the transport vehicle for an extended period, triggering widespread concern among wildlife lovers.
According to sources, the department has now finalised the Kanchinda Wildlife Rescue Centre as the destination. The centre is equipped to house and care for rescued wild animals. The relocation process is expected to be completed soon.
Odisha's Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Khuntia said elephants head towards human settlements as they do not find a suitable environment in the forests. "There was a plan to keep the elephant in Satkosia under Karanjia Division. However, villagers protested against keeping the elephant near their villages," he said.
Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Bijay Ketan Patnaik said, "Earlier, people had a sense of affection towards elephants. But now, elephants are destroying crops, killing people, and damaging homes. Because of this, people's affection for elephants is gradually declining. Moreover, an atmosphere of mistrust has developed between the Forest Department and the people. The Forest Department’s support is not reaching people on time, preventing them from getting accurate information. This is not the first time an elephant has wandered around like this for days. It has happened before. We need to think about how we can effectively protect elephants."
Wildlife expert Swapnashree Sarangi said that the Forest Department has been trying to relocate the elephant for two days. "Since the elephant caused extensive damage to life and property, people are resisting its relocation. The Forest Department did not plan where to keep the elephant or what arrangements would be made for its food at the destination. As a result, department officials are just moving from one forest to another with the elephant. Tranquilizing an elephant in this intense heat poses a severe threat to its life," he said.
Similarly, environment and wildlife enthusiast Prasanna Behera said, "Before capturing the elephant, a decision should have been made on where it would be released. There is a specific SOP for this. Senior officials and field officers should have planned everything through. The department’s lack of foresight and failure to properly follow the SOP has pushed the elephant into danger."
The Forest Department captured the rogue tusker from the Kusuma Pata forest under Angul Forest Division. Three teams from Kapilash, Nandankanan, and Angul were deployed in the operation. The elephant used to chase and attack humans on sight and had claimed about five lives within a month, said officials,
The tusker is being carried in a specialised truck called 'Airavat'. The truck is equipped with unique features tailored for the safety and treatment of elephants.
Built by an organization in Jamshedpur, the truck includes a 1,500-liter water tank to ensure the elephant does not face a water shortage for bathing or drinking during long-distance transits. It also features a water pump to refill water from water bodies, an automatic machine to measure the elephant's temperature, and a first-aid box. Additionally, it is equipped with a 2,000-watt generator along with bright lighting arrangements.
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