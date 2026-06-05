ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Rogue Tusker, Carried Around In A Truck For Over 50 Hours, To Be Relocated In Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar/Angul: A rogue tusker that remains confined in a truck for the last nearly 50 hours after being tranquilised will be relocated in Mayurbhanj district.

However, the elephant's journey across seven forest ranges has sparked a debate among wildlife lovers with locals protesting its relocation in Mayurbhanj. The tusker's journey in intense heat from Angul to Mayurbhanj has raised several questions on animal welfare in the state. Since the tusker has been repeatedly involved in attacks on humans, clashes between the Forest department and locals were reported at several places on the route.

The elephant is being taken to the Talabandha Kanchida Rescue Centre under Bangiriposi Range of Similipal North Division in Mayurbhanj. It had been creating panic among residents in the Kusumapat area under the Ratapata section of the Angul Forest Division for several days. Following repeated complaints and apprehensions about public safety, forest officials tranquilised the animal and decided to relocate it.

Subsequently, officials explored several alternative sites for relocation but could not find a suitable location. The prolonged search reportedly left the tranquilised elephant tied inside the transport vehicle for an extended period, triggering widespread concern among wildlife lovers.

According to sources, the department has now finalised the Kanchinda Wildlife Rescue Centre as the destination. The centre is equipped to house and care for rescued wild animals. The relocation process is expected to be completed soon.

Odisha's Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Khuntia said elephants head towards human settlements as they do not find a suitable environment in the forests. "There was a plan to keep the elephant in Satkosia under Karanjia Division. However, villagers protested against keeping the elephant near their villages," he said.