ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Revises Maoist Surrender Policy, Rewards Enhanced Up To Rs 1.1 Crore

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to expedite anti-Naxal operations and encourage cadres to lay down arms and join the mainstream, the Odisha government has revised its Maoist surrender and rehabilitation policy.

This is the second amendment to the policy in the last two months. Under the revised framework, Maoists from other states will now be allowed to surrender in Odisha and avail benefits under the state’s rehabilitation and resettlement scheme.

As per a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Hemant Kumar Sharma, the surrendered Maoists will receive rehabilitation benefits within 60 days of laying down arms. The scheme will apply to Maoists currently active in Odisha. In addition, Odisha-cadre Maoists will be eligible for a special rehabilitation package.