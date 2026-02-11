Odisha Revises Maoist Surrender Policy, Rewards Enhanced Up To Rs 1.1 Crore
As per the revised, Maoists from other states will now be allowed to surrender in Odisha and avail avail benefits of the R&R scheme.
Bhubaneswar: In a bid to expedite anti-Naxal operations and encourage cadres to lay down arms and join the mainstream, the Odisha government has revised its Maoist surrender and rehabilitation policy.
This is the second amendment to the policy in the last two months. Under the revised framework, Maoists from other states will now be allowed to surrender in Odisha and avail benefits under the state’s rehabilitation and resettlement scheme.
As per a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Hemant Kumar Sharma, the surrendered Maoists will receive rehabilitation benefits within 60 days of laying down arms. The scheme will apply to Maoists currently active in Odisha. In addition, Odisha-cadre Maoists will be eligible for a special rehabilitation package.
According to the notification, the government has significantly increased the financial assistance linked to surrender. Members of the Central Committee or Politburo will be eligible for benefits up to Rs 1.10 crore while State Committee members will receive up to Rs 55 lakh. Similarly, regional committee members will be entitled to Rs 33 lakh. Sources said Maoists carrying a bounty of more than Rs 5 lakh will also be eligible for an additional fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh under the scheme.
The revised package also provides specific incentives for surrendering with arms and ammunition.
- Rs 4.95 lakh for a Light Machine Gun (LMG)
- Rs 3.30 lakh for an AK-47 rifle
- Rs 1.65 lakh for an INSAS or SLR rifle
- Rs 550 per grenade
- Rs 55 per bullet
- Those surrendering without weapons will receive an additional assistance of Rs 25,000.
