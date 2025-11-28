ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Revises Maoist Surrender & Rehabilitation Policy, Rs 1.20 Crore For Top Leaders

Bhubaneswar: To eradicate left-wing extremism in the state, the Odisha government has launched a revised Maoist surrender and rehabilitation policy with a provision of maximum financial assistance up to Rs 1.20 crore and also enhanced reward money for surrendered firearms.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal operation), Sanjeeb Panda said: "Top Maoist leaders like central committee members, politburo member or central military commission member if they surrender in Odisha will get Rs 1.20 crore, which includes Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance."

Similarly, state committee member/special zonal committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) will get Rs 65 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance. Regional committee member Rs 33 lakh, divisional committee secretary/commander of military platoon Rs 27.50 lakh, divisional committee member/deputy commander of military platoon/area committee secretary Rs 22 lakh and Rs 11 lakh for commander, local organising squad/ local guerrilla squad.

As per the provisions of the new surrender policy, a 'deputy commander, local organising squad/ local guerrilla squad to get Rs 5.50 lakh, while provision of paying Rs 2.75 lakh is made for members of special teams like technical team/ intelligence team/supply team/medical team/gana natya sangha and central regional command (CRC).

Even the Dalam members/cadres/ party members will be entitled to get Rs 1.65 lakh, the official said.

"If the surrendered Maoist carries any reward money declared by the government, he/she will be paid either the financial assistance or the declared reward amount," the notification issued by the Odisha Home department on Thursday said.

If the Maoist surrenders with weapons in working condition, live ammunition, and explosives, he/she will be entitled to the benefits of enhanced financial assistance. He/she will avail Rs 4.95 lakh assistance if surrender with light machine gun (LMG), AK-47 rifle (Rs 3.3 lakh from Rs 10,000 earlier), SLR/Insas rifle (Rs 1.65 lakh from earlier Rs 10,000), and .303 rifle (Rs 82,500 from earlier Rs 5,000).

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the surrendered cadres will be classified into two categories, category A and B. High-ranking cadres such as central committee secretaries, central military commission chiefs, politburo members, central committee members, state committee members or equivalent rank, special zonal committee members, and regional committee members come under category A.