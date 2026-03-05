ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari Moved To Delhi AIIMS For Advanced Heart Care

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was transferred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Thursday morning for advanced cardiac care following his diagnosis with coronary artery disease (CAD) and triple vessel disease (TVD).

The minister was shifted at around 9 AM on the advice of doctors after undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Pujari had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago after suffering from a heart-related problem. According to sources, the minister experienced severe chest pain on Tuesday evening, following which he was admitted to the hospital.

After preliminary treatment, he was kept under observation in the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTV) ICU at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. A specialised team of doctors was monitoring his health condition and conducting several tests. Based on medical advice, he was later shifted to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment and advanced care.

Pujari, born on July 29, 1960, is a senior politician and lawyer from Odisha. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he currently serves as the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister.