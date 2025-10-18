Odisha Raj Bhavan Set To Become State's First Net-Zero Energy Campus, Fully Powered By Solar Energy
At present, a 150kW solar power plant is already operational on Raj Bhavan campus, while work is underway to install another 400kW solar plant.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Thanks to the green initiatives undertaken by Governor Dr Haribabu Kambhampati, Odisha Raj Bhavan is all set to turn fully solar-powered, becoming the first heritage government building in the state to achieve a net-zero energy status.
At present, a 150 kW solar power plant is already operational on the Raj Bhavan campus, while work is underway to install an additional 400 kW solar plant. Once completed, the Governor's residence will generate more power than it consumes. Eventually, this will reduce carbon emissions, cut down electricity costs and set an example for other government institutions.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, officials in Raj Bhavan said a net-zero region is one that generates as much energy as it consumes, usually through renewable sources like solar power, and reduces wastage and water consumption.
What Are Its Benefits?
- It will reduce carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions
- Bring energy independence
- Ensure cost savings
- Promote sustainability and environmental awareness.
After the 400 kW solar power plant becomes operational, officials estimate, the monthly electricity costs will drop to zero, consequently easing the financial burden on the state exchequer.
Governor Kambhampati, who is leading the green mission to reduce carbon emissions, is inspiring other government institutions to adopt clean energy. "A 150 kW solar power plant has already been installed in the Raj Bhavan complex. Another 400 kW plant will be installed soon. This will make the Governor's residence a net-zero energy campus," he said.
"As part of the green mission, two-wheelers and official cars made in India have been introduced. Every journey now contributes to a peaceful and modern responsible future. Such steps are an urgent need to adopt environment-friendly systems rather than our preferences. With such pioneering efforts, Raj Bhavan has set an example for government institutions across the country," he added.
Last year in May, Raj Bhavan introduced Made-in-India electric vehicles for official use, significantly cutting down its carbon footprint.
The Governor has also urged citizens to adopt clean energy solutions, highlighting government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri-Kusum Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which provide subsidies for solar installations.
Official sources said the initiative will not only make the Raj Bhavan self-reliant in energy but will also serve as a model of sustainable governance for the entire state. "Amid growing population and rising electricity consumption, carbon emissions have become a major challenge. Raj Bhavan's green initiative shows that heritage institutions can lead the way in tackling climate change," said a source.
