Odisha Raj Bhavan Set To Become State's First Net-Zero Energy Campus, Fully Powered By Solar Energy

Bhubaneswar: Thanks to the green initiatives undertaken by Governor Dr Haribabu Kambhampati, Odisha Raj Bhavan is all set to turn fully solar-powered, becoming the first heritage government building in the state to achieve a net-zero energy status. At present, a 150 kW solar power plant is already operational on the Raj Bhavan campus, while work is underway to install an additional 400 kW solar plant. Once completed, the Governor's residence will generate more power than it consumes. Eventually, this will reduce carbon emissions, cut down electricity costs and set an example for other government institutions. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, officials in Raj Bhavan said a net-zero region is one that generates as much energy as it consumes, usually through renewable sources like solar power, and reduces wastage and water consumption. What Are Its Benefits? It will reduce carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions

Bring energy independence

Ensure cost savings

Promote sustainability and environmental awareness.