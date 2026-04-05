ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Raises Quota for STs, SCs; Introduces Reservation For OBCs In Medical And Technical Education

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark decision, the Odisha government on Saturday enhanced the reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students and introduced a quota for the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in medical and technical education.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here.

"While the quota for the ST students is raised from 12 per cent to 22.50 per cent, it has been enhanced from 8 per cent to 16.25 per cent for SCs. The state government has introduced an 11.25 per cent quota for OBC students, who are known as SEBC in Odisha," Majhi told reporters after the meeting.

He said this new reservation system will be implemented across universities, their affiliated colleges and educational institutions, ITIs and polytechnics in the state in the fields of engineering, technology, management, computer applications, medicine, surgery, dental, nursing, pharmacy, allied health sciences, psychiatry, ayurveda, homeopathy, agriculture and allied sciences, architecture, planning and cinematic arts.

This new reservation system will also be implemented in awarding certificates, diplomas and degrees at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in any other courses notified by the state government from time to time, a document released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Majhi pointed out that even though the ST population in the state is more than 22 per cent, for a long time, the reservation for them in technical, professional, medical and allied courses was only 12 per cent. "Therefore, we have raised it according to their proportion in the population," the chief minister said.

He clarified that of the state's total 2,421 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats, ST students could secure only 290 seats, based on the 12 per cent quota. However, after raising their quota to 22.5 per cent, 545 ST students will now be able to secure medical seats.