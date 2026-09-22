ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Rain Alert: IMD Warns Of Very Heavy Rain, No Cyclone Threat

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that there is no possibility of a cyclone forming over Odisha, but has warned of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms across the state over the next two days.

Regional Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said heavy rains were likely to begin from Tuesday under the influence of a depression over the west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal.

The depression moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours. It was located around 200 km southeast of Gopalpur, 200 km south-southeast of Puri, 200 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 210 km east of Visakhapatnam.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours.

It is expected to continue moving in the same direction and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur between the night of September 23 and the early hours of September 24. Wind speeds of 55-65 kmph are expected during the crossing.