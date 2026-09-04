ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Shocker | Railway Staffer Arrested For Raping Woman At Rourkela Railway Station

Rourkela: A 54-year-old railway employee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman passenger on the premises of Rourkela railway station in Odisha after luring her with the promise of arranging a confirmed train ticket to Bengaluru, police said.

The accused, identified as Kapileshwar Singh, posted as a valve operator at the Rourkela station, was taken into custody by the Government Railway Police (GRP). He was later produced in court and sent to jail.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (railways) of Chakradharpur division Aditya Chaudhary said the accused was dismissed from service late Thursday and will not receive pensionary benefits. He said that the railway is fully cooperating with the police in the investigation.

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Nuapada district, reached the Rourkela railway station to travel to Bengaluru with her two cousins on Wednesday. They were supposed to board the Hatia-Yashwantpur Express from Titlagarh. By mistake, they boarded another train and reached Hatia by the same evening.

Then they took another train and reached Rourkela around 9 AM on Thursday. They intended to book confirmed tickets for Bengaluru but were unable to do so. Around 11 AM, when her cousins went to ask about the tickets, Kapileshwar approached her to inquire about her tickets.