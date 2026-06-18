ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Pregnant Woman Dies After Suspected Snakebite, Doctors Assaulted In Malkangiri Hospital

Malkangiri: Tension prevailed at Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital after the death of an eight-month pregnant woman, with family members alleging medical negligence and assaulting a doctor on duty, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Bandana Mandal of MV-43 village, was brought to the hospital late on Tuesday night after she suddenly fell ill. Family members suspected a snakebite and also brought a dead snake along with them, sources said.

However, the family members have complained that the woman did not receive proper treatment after her death and that the doctor on duty neglected her treatment. On the other hand, according to the doctor, the patient was treated for a full 3-4 hours.

Relatives alleged that there was delay and negligence in treatment, leading to her death. However, doctors denied the allegation, stating that the patient was under treatment for several hours and was discharged after showing stability, but later returned in a critical condition.

The treating doctor, Siddharth Adarsh, said he was assaulted by the patient’s relatives and demanded strict action against those involved.