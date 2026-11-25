ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Power Workers Climb High-Voltage Towers At Multiple Locations Amid 56-Day Protest

Bhubaneswar: Electricity contractual workers in Odisha on Wednesday climbed high-voltage transmission towers at multiple locations across the state as their protest against Tata Power entered its 56th day, with the hunger strike reaching the 24th day.

The workers, who have been protesting at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar, took the risky step to press for their demands, including reinstatement of dismissed employees and regularisation of their jobs. Rescue operations were underway at several locations, with police and fire service personnel trying to bring those on the towers down safely.

In Puri district, two contractual workers climbed a high-voltage tower near Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Pipili. They remained on the structure for over two hours as police and fire personnel attempted to persuade them to descend. The electricity supply was disconnected and a safety net was placed below the tower as part of the rescue effort.

Pipili police station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Soumendra Sekhar Tripathy said the two men had worked with Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) and climbed the tower over their demands. Police had contacted the family of one of them, he said.

Similar protests were reported at Acharya Vihar, Satyavihar, Hi-Tech, Tamando, near Raj Bhavan and Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, where more than 10 workers climbed electricity towers. While some had come down, others remained on the structures. In Khordha, four contractual workers climbed a high-voltage tower near National Highway 16, prompting police, fire services and an ambulance to reach the spot.