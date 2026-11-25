Odisha Power Workers Climb High-Voltage Towers At Multiple Locations Amid 56-Day Protest
The tower protests have escalated the workers’ agitation, bringing their demands for reinstatement and better service conditions into focus.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Electricity contractual workers in Odisha on Wednesday climbed high-voltage transmission towers at multiple locations across the state as their protest against Tata Power entered its 56th day, with the hunger strike reaching the 24th day.
The workers, who have been protesting at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar, took the risky step to press for their demands, including reinstatement of dismissed employees and regularisation of their jobs. Rescue operations were underway at several locations, with police and fire service personnel trying to bring those on the towers down safely.
In Puri district, two contractual workers climbed a high-voltage tower near Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Pipili. They remained on the structure for over two hours as police and fire personnel attempted to persuade them to descend. The electricity supply was disconnected and a safety net was placed below the tower as part of the rescue effort.
Pipili police station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Soumendra Sekhar Tripathy said the two men had worked with Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) and climbed the tower over their demands. Police had contacted the family of one of them, he said.
Similar protests were reported at Acharya Vihar, Satyavihar, Hi-Tech, Tamando, near Raj Bhavan and Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, where more than 10 workers climbed electricity towers. While some had come down, others remained on the structures. In Khordha, four contractual workers climbed a high-voltage tower near National Highway 16, prompting police, fire services and an ambulance to reach the spot.
Dilip Kumar Sahu, circle secretary of the Odisha Electricity Contractual Workers’ Joint Forum, appealed to the workers to come down safely. He said prolonged agitation had taken a toll on some workers’ mental health and warned that Tata Power and the state government would be responsible if anyone suffered harm.
The workers have been staging a protest at Lower PMG for 56 days and have been on a hunger strike for 24 days. Their demands include reinstatement of dismissed employees, implementation of assurances made by the chief minister, priority for existing workers in fresh contractual appointments and minimum wages for meter readers and bill collectors. They have also sought talks with employee representatives and a review of outsourcing and privatisation policies in the power distribution sector.
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