Odisha Political Clash: BJD Workers Stage Protest Before DGP Office

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and workers are holding a dharna before the DGP camp office here on Monday, demanding the arrest of the persons involved in the attack on party workers in Jajpur district on December 14.

At least 15 people were injured, five of them seriously, in a clash between supporters of Independent MLA of Dharmasala, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and BJD leader Pranab Balabantray in the latter’s farmhouse in Jenapur area of the district on Sunday. Several vehicles, including bikes and cars, were vandalised in the clash, police said.

The injured were admitted to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre, and later, five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said. Following the clash, several BJD leaders and workers launched a dharna before the camp office of the DGP here, and the dharna is still on. They are demanding the immediate arrest of all persons involved in the attack on BJD workers.

The supporters of the Independent MLA have also launched a protest before the Jenapur police station in Jajpur district this morning. The MLA's supporters alleged that BJD workers attacked them and demanded their arrest.