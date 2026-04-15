ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police To Probe Network Sending Minors To State From Bihar With Promise Of Education, Food

File photo of minors rescued by RPF ( ETV Bharat )

Cuttack: Hundreds of minors are being brought to Odisha from neighboring states with the promise of free religious education, accommodation and food. The rescue of 59 minors from Cuttack railway station on Tuesday points towards a large-scale network that brings the children to the state with the promise of a better life and education. In the last week, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 71 minors from Cuttack railway station in two phases. The children were brought from Bihar to Odisha with the promise of free madrasa education Police investigation revealed that poor families from backward districts like Araria in Bihar are being targeted by the network. "Since education is expensive in Bihar, the children are promised free madrasa education along with food and accommodation in Odisha. Some moulana and brokers are sneaking in the children to Odisha without the required documents," a police officer said.