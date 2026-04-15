Odisha Police To Probe Network Sending Minors To State From Bihar With Promise Of Education, Food
The RPF has rescued 71 minors from Cuttack railway station in two phases. The children were brought from Bihar for enrollment in Madrasa.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Cuttack: Hundreds of minors are being brought to Odisha from neighboring states with the promise of free religious education, accommodation and food.
The rescue of 59 minors from Cuttack railway station on Tuesday points towards a large-scale network that brings the children to the state with the promise of a better life and education. In the last week, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 71 minors from Cuttack railway station in two phases.
The children were brought from Bihar to Odisha with the promise of free madrasa education Police investigation revealed that poor families from backward districts like Araria in Bihar are being targeted by the network.
"Since education is expensive in Bihar, the children are promised free madrasa education along with food and accommodation in Odisha. Some moulana and brokers are sneaking in the children to Odisha without the required documents," a police officer said.
While 59 children were rescued from Dhauli Express on Tuesday, 12 were rescued on April 11. It is learnt that such children are taken to various madrasas in different districts of Odisha like Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack. However, those accompanying the minors failed to produce the documents.
The rescued minors have been accommodated at Basundhara, a rehabilitation centre. The officer said an Additional SP rank officer of Cuttack Rural Police has been given the charge of investigating the matter.
Child Welfare Committee member Sunanda Mallick said RPF contacted the CWC after rescuing them. "After checking the health of all the minors, they were accommodated in Basundhara. Their families have been contacted. Our priority is to keep the rescued minors safe," she said. Mallick said if necessary, the CWC will go to Bihar and talk to the minors' families.
An RPF officer the children rescued from Cuttack railway station are aged between 7 and 13 years. "They were being taken to a madrasa in Jagatsinghpur. However, these children did not have any certificates. They only showed a certificate which was issued by the local Sarpanch. Apart from this, the children did not have any other necessary documents to study in the Madrasa. Therefore, they were detained and handed over to the CWC," he said.
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