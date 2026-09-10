ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Rescue 101 Missing Children From 17 States Under Operation Anweshan

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have rescued 101 children — including 54 boys and 47 girls — from 17 states under 'Operation Anweshan' conducted by its Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW), an official said on Thursday.

Conducted from August 28 to September 8, the campaign saw 17 special police teams from Odisha going to the states in search of missing children. Two teams, each consisting of five police personnel and a law and probation officer from the Women and Child Development Department, were formed under each police range.

"This success is a reflection of the continuous efforts of Odisha Police personnel, range teams, district police and all stakeholders in identifying and rescuing missing children outside the state," a statement issued by the police said.

CAW&CW Additional Director General (ADG) S Saini said in a press conference that the children have been rescued from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.