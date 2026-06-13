Odisha Police Raids Multiple Locations Across Three Districts Targeting Cattle Smuggling Mafia
Several vehicles, cash and other valuables were seized during the raids, report Jeevan Jyoti Nayak and Sanjay Kumar Parida.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Baripada/Baripada: Odisha Police conducted extensive and co-ordinated raids across Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts targeting alleged cattle smuggling rackets on Saturday.
Eastern Range DIG Pinak Mishra said, "A total of 19 places were raided in the three districts in the Eastern Range". The raids were conducted under the leadership of the SPs of the three district. Mishra said police seized 20 four-wheelers which were used for cattle smuggling. This apart, silver ornaments weighing more than one kg, cash worth Rs 58,000, 19 passports and ATM cards were seized during the raids. He said five people were detained during the raids while several managed to escape and efforts are on to apprehend them.
In Mayurbhanj, raids were conducted in areas under Rairangpur Rural police station, Jharpokharia police station and Baisinga police station. "The operation in the district was conducted under the instructions of Mishra and Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli. During the raids, it is reported that the police have seized a large amount of cash, gold and silver ornaments, bank passbooks, property documents and used vehicles.
Police raided the residence of Sk Takra and Sk Tabrez at Kendrei village under Rairangpur Rural police station and seized three cars along with gold ornaments. Rairangpur executive magistrate Sudhakar Sethi, Tehsildar Bhavani Prasad Sahu and two additional tehsildars were present during the raid at Kendrei village.
Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Senapati said, "On the instructions of the DIG and SP, raids are being carried out in the entire Mayurbhanj district. So far, 422 grams of silver and about 26 grams of gold, cash and vehicles have been seized. The accused are absconding. Investigation is underway".
Raids were also carried out at the house of Uttam Kumar Dandapata in Jharpokharia area and Arjun Patnaik in Shirsa area. Raids were also conducted on the house of Asikur Rehman at Kalma panchayat and Malik Ustar at Talpada village under Baisinga police station. The police team seized a huge amount of cash, gold and silver ornaments and important documents during the raids.
Police further conducted marathon raids in various places including Balasore city. As many as 10 houses were raided in seven places including Remuna Jankharai, Baliapal, Jaleswar, Basta, Bhograi, Kamarda. During the raids on the houses of people involved in illegal cow smuggling, the police team seized firearms and bikes. Further investigation is on.
In Bhadrak district, police teams executed targeted raids at six distinct locations falling under the jurisdictions of the Puruna Bazar and Town police stations. Police arrested two alleged cattle smugglers, identified as Jahid Khan and Matar Khan. During the searches, police seized a cache of cash, gold, and bank passbooks.
Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said authorities are keeping a close watch on the racket. Investigators are actively probing their operational networks, meeting logs, and specific smuggling routes, he said.
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