ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Raids Multiple Locations Across Three Districts Targeting Cattle Smuggling Mafia

Baripada/Baripada: Odisha Police conducted extensive and co-ordinated raids across Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts targeting alleged cattle smuggling rackets on Saturday.

Eastern Range DIG Pinak Mishra said, "A total of 19 places were raided in the three districts in the Eastern Range". The raids were conducted under the leadership of the SPs of the three district. Mishra said police seized 20 four-wheelers which were used for cattle smuggling. This apart, silver ornaments weighing more than one kg, cash worth Rs 58,000, 19 passports and ATM cards were seized during the raids. He said five people were detained during the raids while several managed to escape and efforts are on to apprehend them.

In Mayurbhanj, raids were conducted in areas under Rairangpur Rural police station, Jharpokharia police station and Baisinga police station. "The operation in the district was conducted under the instructions of Mishra and Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli. During the raids, it is reported that the police have seized a large amount of cash, gold and silver ornaments, bank passbooks, property documents and used vehicles.

Police raided the residence of Sk Takra and Sk Tabrez at Kendrei village under Rairangpur Rural police station and seized three cars along with gold ornaments. Rairangpur executive magistrate Sudhakar Sethi, Tehsildar Bhavani Prasad Sahu and two additional tehsildars were present during the raid at Kendrei village.