ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Nab Murder Accused, On The Run For 23 Years, From Gujarat

Berhampur: Odisha Police have arrested a murder accused, who had been on the run for 23 years, from Gujarat's Surat, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sachindra Sahani alias Sachi (50), along with six others, had allegedly killed Lingaraj Patra at Patigada in Ganjam district on March 25, 2003 due to previous enmity. Police had registered a murder case at Kabisurya Nagar police station after the deceased's wife, Laxmi Patra, lodged a complaint, the officer said.

Patigada was under Kabisurya Nagar police station limits at the time of the crime. The village, however, is now under the jurisdiction of Polasara police station, he said. While the police had arrested six other accused involved in the murder --identified as Alekh Patra, Mitu Mohanty, Sushant Mohanty, Bapu Dalei, Mitu Routa and Kanhu Routa -- Sahani had been giving the slip.