Odisha Police Launches 'E-Zero FIR' For Swift Registration And Probe Of Cyber Crime Cases
The step has been taken to make complaint registration faster, simpler, and more effective, while also increasing the chances of recovering the defrauded money.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Kataka: In a first, Odisha Police on Wednesday launched 'e-Zero FIR' to ensure prompt registration of cases, fast-tracked investigation and swift justice for victims of cyber fraud.
Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania inaugurated the system at a programme organized at the State Police Headquarters here. Amid a rise in instances of cyber financial fraud, the step has been taken to make complaint registration faster, simpler, and more effective, while also increasing the chances of recovering the defrauded money.
The DGP said it is another crucial step toward providing more transparent, efficient, and public-centric policing services to citizens. Under the system, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has integrated the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).
As per the new mechanism, when a cyber financial fraud complaint involving Rs 10 lakh or more is registered on 1930, an e-Zero FIR request will be automatically generated in CCTNS and forwarded to the Crime Branch Cyber police station. Following a preliminary verification, the Cyber Police Station can register a regular FIR and initiate an investigation.
The DGP said depending on requirement, cases can be transferred to the concerned local police station, registered as a Zero FIR, linked with an existing case, or closed if they do not meet the specified criteria. "Through this system, case registration and information exchange will become faster and more streamlined. Complainants will also be able to easily receive updates regarding the progress of their cases," the DGP said.
Khurania said, “Odisha Police is committed to providing prompt, transparent, and public-centric police services by maximizing the use of modern technology to combat cyber crime. If you become a victim of cyber financial fraud, report it immediately on 1930 without delay".
Reporting early allows the police to take swift action, thereby increasing the likelihood of recovering the defrauded money, he said. The DGP lauded the efforts of the State Crime Records Bureau, Crime Branch, and all concerned officers and personnel for the successful implementation of the system.
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