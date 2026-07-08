ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Launches 'E-Zero FIR' For Swift Registration And Probe Of Cyber Crime Cases

DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania (second from right) launching the 'e Zero FIR' initiative at the police headquarters in Kataka ( ETV Bharat )

Kataka: In a first, Odisha Police on Wednesday launched 'e-Zero FIR' to ensure prompt registration of cases, fast-tracked investigation and swift justice for victims of cyber fraud.

Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania inaugurated the system at a programme organized at the State Police Headquarters here. Amid a rise in instances of cyber financial fraud, the step has been taken to make complaint registration faster, simpler, and more effective, while also increasing the chances of recovering the defrauded money.

The DGP said it is another crucial step toward providing more transparent, efficient, and public-centric policing services to citizens. Under the system, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has integrated the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

As per the new mechanism, when a cyber financial fraud complaint involving Rs 10 lakh or more is registered on 1930, an e-Zero FIR request will be automatically generated in CCTNS and forwarded to the Crime Branch Cyber police station. Following a preliminary verification, the Cyber Police Station can register a regular FIR and initiate an investigation.