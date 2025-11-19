Odisha Police In Action Mode Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators; Minister Vows Action Against All Illegals
"The process of identifying Bangladeshis has started. All those found staying illegally will be deported," Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: With the Odisha government intensifying crackdown against suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators in several districts, state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Tuesday gave a clear message saying, all those found staying illegally would be deported.
Harichandan's statements came after demolition of a house in Jagatsinghpur sheltering suspected Bangladeshi nationals and the subsequent coordinated raids carried out by Odisha Police across several districts.
The Law Minister said that Odisha government, following directives of the Union government, has begun identifying individuals from Bangladesh staying illegally in Odisha. "The process of identifying Bangladeshis has started. The government's approach is strict and this process will continue," he said.
Harichandan asserted, "Once identified, all infiltrators would be deported. Our focus is on tightening the state security. Coastal areas are being closely monitored. We will take legal action and evict all those found staying illegally."
As per officials, police conducted simultaneous raids in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Puri district throughout the day on Tuesday.
In Bhadrak, 17 persons were detained, while Jagatsinghpur district police arrested four persons and interrogated several others following recovery of weapons, including a pistol, from the house demolished on Monday, they said. In Tirtol police station area, around 20 people living in rented accommodations in Rahama locality were interrogated about their identities, the nature of their business, and their duration of stay in Odisha.
In Kendrapara and Balasore, authorities said raids are being carried out in phases.
Puri SP Prateek Singh said all police stations have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance, after reports suggested that some suspects may have fled during the Jagatsinghpur raid. "We have asked all police stations in Puri district to identify persons suspected to be Bangladeshi infiltrators. However, till Tuesday evening, none have been identified," Singh said.
Meanwhile, a bandh called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Keonjhar on Tuesday demanding immediate eviction of alleged infiltrators affected shops, markets, schools, colleges and traffic in several towns including Champua, Joda and Barbil. Police said vehicles were stranded on National Highway-20 because of picketing at several locations but no untoward incident was reported.
Western Range IGP Brijesh Rai, who visited Keonjhar, described the bandh as peaceful and said police are alert and looking into the allegations of infiltrators residing in the district.
Also Read:
1. Odisha: Two Suspected Bangladeshis Arrested In Jagatsinghpur; Sharp Weapons And Gun Seized
2. Amid SIR Rollout In Bengal, BSF Detains Many Infiltrators Fleeing To Bangladesh