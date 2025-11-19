ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police In Action Mode Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators; Minister Vows Action Against All Illegals

Bhubaneswar: With the Odisha government intensifying crackdown against suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators in several districts, state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Tuesday gave a clear message saying, all those found staying illegally would be deported.

Harichandan's statements came after demolition of a house in Jagatsinghpur sheltering suspected Bangladeshi nationals and the subsequent coordinated raids carried out by Odisha Police across several districts.

The Law Minister said that Odisha government, following directives of the Union government, has begun identifying individuals from Bangladesh staying illegally in Odisha. "The process of identifying Bangladeshis has started. The government's approach is strict and this process will continue," he said.

Harichandan asserted, "Once identified, all infiltrators would be deported. Our focus is on tightening the state security. Coastal areas are being closely monitored. We will take legal action and evict all those found staying illegally."

As per officials, police conducted simultaneous raids in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Puri district throughout the day on Tuesday.