Odisha Police Crackdown On Mule Accounts In Statewide Cybercrime Sweep; 20 Arrested
The operation focused on identifying bank accounts used to route and withdraw fraud proceeds and on tracking those facilitating such transactions.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Cuttack: In a coordinated statewide action aimed at choking the financial lifelines of organised cyber fraud, Odisha Police on Monday intensified its ongoing “Operation Cyber Kavach”, verifying more than 300 suspected mule bank accounts, registering 17 criminal cases and arresting 20 persons across multiple districts.
The special enforcement drive, carried out simultaneously by district cyber teams of Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Puri, Boudh and Nabarangapur under the supervision of respective Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners. The drive focused on identifying bank accounts used to route and withdraw fraud proceeds and on tracking those facilitating such transactions.
The drive was monitored in real time by specialised cyber units to ensure synchronised action. The mineral-rich Keonjhar district emerged as one of the major hotspots during the day’s crackdown, where police examined 203 suspicious accounts. The exercise led to the registration of six cybercrime cases and the arrest of seven persons allegedly linked to the illegal network.
In Sambalpur, another key centre of action, verification of 63 mule accounts resulted in eight cases and 13 arrests, the highest for any district in a single day. Smaller but significant leads were also reported from other regions. In the tribal district of Boudh, police checked four accounts, registered two cases and issued legal notices to four suspected account holders and facilitators.
Puri saw the verification of seven accounts, while Nabarangpur police registered a case following scrutiny of a mule account, said a press release issued by the State police headquarters here. Senior police officers said the operation is part of a disruption-based strategy designed to dismantle the financial infrastructure that sustains cyber fraud syndicates.
By freezing and investigating such accounts and identifying those who lend or operate them for commission, investigators aim to break the money trail that connects digital scams to their handlers. The daily review and reporting mechanism introduced under the drive has enabled continuous monitoring and quick follow-up action, officials said, adding that the emphasis remains on intelligence-led policing and inter-district coordination.
Police reiterated that the misuse of bank accounts and telecom resources for cyber offences would invite strict legal action and urged citizens not to share their banking credentials or allow their accounts to be used by others for monetary gain. With cyber fraud cases rising nationally, the Odisha Police maintained that sustained enforcement under Operation Cyber Kavach is intended to strengthen the State’s digital security framework and provide safer online and financial ecosystems for the public.
