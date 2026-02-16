ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Crackdown On Mule Accounts In Statewide Cybercrime Sweep; 20 Arrested

Cuttack: In a coordinated statewide action aimed at choking the financial lifelines of organised cyber fraud, Odisha Police on Monday intensified its ongoing “Operation Cyber Kavach”, verifying more than 300 suspected mule bank accounts, registering 17 criminal cases and arresting 20 persons across multiple districts.

The special enforcement drive, carried out simultaneously by district cyber teams of Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Puri, Boudh and Nabarangapur under the supervision of respective Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners. The drive focused on identifying bank accounts used to route and withdraw fraud proceeds and on tracking those facilitating such transactions.

The drive was monitored in real time by specialised cyber units to ensure synchronised action. The mineral-rich Keonjhar district emerged as one of the major hotspots during the day’s crackdown, where police examined 203 suspicious accounts. The exercise led to the registration of six cybercrime cases and the arrest of seven persons allegedly linked to the illegal network.

In Sambalpur, another key centre of action, verification of 63 mule accounts resulted in eight cases and 13 arrests, the highest for any district in a single day. Smaller but significant leads were also reported from other regions. In the tribal district of Boudh, police checked four accounts, registered two cases and issued legal notices to four suspected account holders and facilitators.