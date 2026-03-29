Odisha Police Book BJP MLA Nabin Jain For Firing In Air At Ram Navami Procession
MLA Nabin Jain claimed that the gun was not real, but a toy, and he fired only to encourage the Ram Bhakts in the rally
By PTI
Published : March 29, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: BJP MLA Nabin Jain has been booked for allegedly firing in the air during a Ram Navami procession at Titlagarh in Bolangir district, police said on Sunday. The legislator's personal security officer, Premachand Nag, has been suspended for negligence of duty after he was seen assisting Jain in firing the pistol.
"An FIR has been registered, and the weapon seized. disciplinary action is being initiated against the personal security officer," Bolangir district's Additional SP Himanshu Bhusan Behera said.
The incident took place at Titlagarh town on Friday evening during a Ram Navami procession. A video purportedly showed the local MLA firing shots from the pistol. Jain, however, claimed that the gun was not real, but a toy. The BJP MLA also claimed that he fired in the air only to encourage the Ram Bhakts in the rally and not to terrorise anyone, as alleged.
Police said that a case has been registered against the MLA at Titlagarh police station under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering public safety and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The opposition BJD had on Saturday demanded the arrest of Jain for his action.
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