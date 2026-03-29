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Odisha Police Book BJP MLA Nabin Jain For Firing In Air At Ram Navami Procession

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bhubaneswar: BJP MLA Nabin Jain has been booked for allegedly firing in the air during a Ram Navami procession at Titlagarh in Bolangir district, police said on Sunday. The legislator's personal security officer, Premachand Nag, has been suspended for negligence of duty after he was seen assisting Jain in firing the pistol. "An FIR has been registered, and the weapon seized. disciplinary action is being initiated against the personal security officer," Bolangir district's Additional SP Himanshu Bhusan Behera said.