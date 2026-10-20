ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Arrest Three In Suspected Rs 2.5 Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Balasore: Police in Odisha’s Balasore district have arrested three people in connection with suspected financial transactions worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore linked to a cyber fraud case, officials said.

The arrested include a 49-year-old man from Tamil Nadu and a couple from Jajpur district. Police suspect that mule bank accounts were used to move money linked to investment fraud, and are investigating the alleged involvement of a person based in China.

According to police, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station on October 18 under Case No. 43. Acting on specific information, a police team raided a hotel in the Soro police station area and apprehended Harinath K (49), from Tamil Nadu.

Police said Harinath had allegedly travelled to Balasore to facilitate suspicious financial transactions through mule bank accounts. During questioning, he told officials that transactions involving around Rs 2.5 crore had taken place through a Bank of India account on October 14. He allegedly claimed that he had come to Balasore on the instructions of his employer, who lives in China.

Harinath also told police that he had been living in China since 2005 and had married a Chinese citizen there. During the investigation, police traced the bank account involved in the suspected transactions to Basanta Kumar Jena (55) and his wife, Jharana Jena (40), residents of Antia village under Jenapur police station limits in Jajpur district.

A police team subsequently travelled to Jenapur and arrested the couple. Officials found that around Rs 2.5 crore had allegedly been transacted through their Bank of India account. Police have also seized two mobile phones and taken action against the bank accounts linked to the case.