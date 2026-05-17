ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Arrest 1,771 People, Seize Ganja, 20 Firearms During Special Drive

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have arrested 1,771 people and seized over 3,000 kg of ganja, 20 unlicensed guns and other illegal items during a special drive, an official statement said on Sunday.

On the instructions of DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, the five-day drive was conducted from May 12-16 under the leadership of SPs and police commissioners across the state. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar supervised it.

The main objectives of the operation were to execute non-bailable warrants (NBW), arrest persons wanted in pending cases, prevent smuggling of narcotics (ganja and brown sugar), seize vehicles involved in transportation of illegal weapons and minerals and crack down on drunken driving, the statement said.

Speaking to reporters here, Khurania said, "The special drive by Odisha Police was successful as we have executed more than 1,700 NBWs, six persons have been booked under NSA, while 50 absconders were nabbed during the five days." The special drive of Odisha Police will continue for another 10 days, he said, adding that there was no place for criminals in Odisha and that such people will continue to face police action.

Odisha Police took immediate action whenever any crime was reported in any part of the state. In the majority of the cases, the accused persons were arrested within 72 hours, while efforts were on to nab the accused persons in the remaining cases, the DGP said.

During the drive, 1,771 people were arrested by executing warrants across the state, while action has been taken against five notorious criminals under the National Security Act (NSA), and another 449 habitual offenders have been booked under Section 129 of BNSS (action against persons who habitually commit breach of peace). Action has also been taken against 643 people under Section 126 of BNSS (wrongful confinement), it said.