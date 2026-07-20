ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Arrest Man Accused Of Rs 50 Crore Fraud Across Multiple Districts

Cuttack: Odisha Police have arrested an alleged fraudster accused of cheating people of nearly Rs 50 crore across multiple districts in Odisha by posing as a lawyer, senior police officer, businessman and social worker, officials said. The accused, identified as Seshadhar Panda, a resident of the CDA area in Cuttack, was arrested by Mangalabag Police from Balasore district following an investigation into a cheating complaint registered in May.

According to police, the accused allegedly attended social and literary events as a chief guest, projected himself as a philanthropist and gained the confidence of people before targeting them with fraudulent investment and property schemes.

Police said Seshadhar allegedly collected money from victims on various pretexts, including payment of income tax dues, land and house deals, and promises of high returns on investments. The investigation began after a resident of Professor Pada in Cuttack lodged a complaint on May 21, alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 35 lakh.

During the probe, police found that the accused had allegedly duped several people in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Jajpur, Nalasore and Bhadrak districts over the years, with the total fraud amount estimated at nearly Rs 50 crore. Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Khilari said seven cheating cases have so far been registered against the accused at Mangalabag Police Station.