Odisha's Podampeta Village Displays Climate Bill Ahead Of COP30, Calls For Action Against Major Polluters
Experts said that the excessive use of fossil fuels by large corporations is the main cause of the shoreline continuing to erode.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Ganjam: In a demonstration against climate change and environmental destruction, residents of Podampeta village in Odisha's Ganjam district, along with Greenpeace India, have showcased a Climate Bill and demanded accountability from major polluters.
Odisha’s coastal areas are experiencing the consequences of climate change, as villages are gradually being submerged by the sea. In response, the climate bill has been displayed to raise awareness.
What is the Climate Bill?
Podampeta witnessed the awareness campaign organised by Greenpeace India along with local social workers and residents. The programme aimed to send a message to world leaders ahead of the COP 30 conference scheduled in Brazil on November 10, 2025.
The huge printed bill titled “Climate Polluters Should Pay” highlights extreme weather events that have affected South Asian countries since the Paris Agreement in 2015. It shows how local people have suffered due to climate change and urges world leaders, experts, and policymakers to take serious action.
Ahead of the climate summit, the climate bill has been displayed in Ganjam to shed light on the climate-related damage caused by major oil and gas corporations. The local residents have demanded that compensation be collected from such large polluters. They have expressed the need to present the demand “Climate polluters will have to pay” at the global level.
In the last 10 to 15 years, many coastal villages in Odisha have slowly disappeared under the sea. The shoreline continues to erode. Experts said that the main cause is the excessive use of fossil fuels by large corporations, which leads to rising sea levels and frequent natural disasters.
"Mangaraj Panda, a social worker in Ganjam, said, "Whatever our ancestors have done, we cannot change it, but now our aim should be to protect and conserve our environment."
Selomi Gadnayak, Climate Activist, Greenpeace India, said, "The bill includes the loss and damages that have occurred since the Paris Agreement of 2015, and it also incorporates the estimation of damages caused by carbon dioxide emissions from five major oil and gas corporations."
According to experts, the financial loss from carbon dioxide emissions of five major oil and gas corporations will be more than 5.36 trillion US dollars after the Paris Climate Agreement.
The amount of loss suffered by the countries of the Global South, which are facing the effects of climate change, is much higher. Western countries and big companies are continuously polluting the climate for profit, they said.
Countries in the southern hemisphere are enduring adverse conditions. This Climate Change Bill has shed light on the disasters and economic losses brought about by these changes, experts noted.
B. Adiamma, a resident of Podampeta, said, "We have been living here for many years. Earlier, the sea was far away. But due to the repeated cyclones that occur every year, we have already lost our home and our livelihood. Our village was submerged in the sea, and now half of the village is submerged in the sea.”
The government has asked us to move to the new O.D.R.P. colony under construction in Podampeta. Because of climate change, villagers are being forced to leave their homes, and many are suffering in terms of their livelihoods.
Read More