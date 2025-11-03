ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Podampeta Village Displays Climate Bill Ahead Of COP30, Calls For Action Against Major Polluters

Podampeta Village Displays Climate Bill ( ETV Bharat )

Ganjam: In a demonstration against climate change and environmental destruction, residents of Podampeta village in Odisha's Ganjam district, along with Greenpeace India, have showcased a Climate Bill and demanded accountability from major polluters. Odisha’s coastal areas are experiencing the consequences of climate change, as villages are gradually being submerged by the sea. In response, the climate bill has been displayed to raise awareness. Podampeta Village In Ganjam Submerging In Sea (ETV Bharat) What is the Climate Bill? Podampeta witnessed the awareness campaign organised by Greenpeace India along with local social workers and residents. The programme aimed to send a message to world leaders ahead of the COP 30 conference scheduled in Brazil on November 10, 2025. The huge printed bill titled “Climate Polluters Should Pay” highlights extreme weather events that have affected South Asian countries since the Paris Agreement in 2015. It shows how local people have suffered due to climate change and urges world leaders, experts, and policymakers to take serious action. Podampeta Village Displays Climate Bill Ahead Of COP30 (ETV Bharat) Ahead of the climate summit, the climate bill has been displayed in Ganjam to shed light on the climate-related damage caused by major oil and gas corporations. The local residents have demanded that compensation be collected from such large polluters. They have expressed the need to present the demand “Climate polluters will have to pay” at the global level.