Odisha Plumber Trapped In Dubai Jail; Mother Seeks Government Help For Return
Migration, alleged wage denial and visa lapses turn into crisis, exposing how informal recruitment chains leave workers stranded without legal aid abroad, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Kendrapara: Bharti Rout is almost silent these days. She does not speak much unless she is asked to. Every knock on the door makes her rush to the door and check if someone has brought any news of her 35-year-old son, Biren Kumar Rout. Ever since Biren, a plumber, left home to earn a living in Dubai, she has been in a state of unease. But after she got the news that he has been lodged in a foreign jail, cut off from his family, with no money, phone or certainty of return, Bharti is just left with hope - that her son would come back to her soon.
A resident of Chakradharpur under Kurunti panchayat in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, Biren went to Dubai on January 24, 2024, to work as a plumber. Like many people from the migration-prone coastal belt, he too carried with him the weight of expectations, not to mention the debt the family got trapped in. His family arranged money by mortgaging gold ornaments, just because they trusted an agent who promised stable employment abroad.
The agent, identified as Chaguli Behera from Dera village, allegedly facilitated a two-year visa for Biren with a Dubai-based firm. But things were far different for Biren when he reached the foreign soil.
His family alleges that Biren received only one month’s salary. After that, payments stopped. Repeated pleas for wages went unanswered, and he started asking them to send money. "We had to send money for his survival as the company neither paid him nor let him return to India before completing the contract period," the family members alleged.
As his visa neared expiry in January 2026, Biren approached the company again, asking for his dues so he could return home. Instead, the family claims, he was assaulted, forced to sign documents and thrown out.
Stranded in an unfamiliar city without money or shelter, Biren wandered through parts of Dubai until he was picked up by police. During verification, authorities found his visa had expired. As per the law there, he was detained and sent to jail.
"For us it was a big blow. We never imagined he would be separated from us to land in soup. We were never prepared for such a turn of event," they further said.
Bharti has been making all efforts to get her son back. She approached the local police, elected representatives and even knocked on the political doors, pleading for her son’s return. But nothing has happened as yet.
“My son went to earn a living, but now he is trapped there. We do not get any phone call, money or even a letter. We are in huge debt. We took loans, we sold our jewellery. Now we don’t even know if he is safe," said Bharti struggling to hold back tears. "We are left with no option but to beg, borrow or steal to survive and get Biren back home," she added.
The distress is compounded by the family’s financial condition. Biren’s father being unwell, the family barely manages to fend for his medical expenses. His younger brother, Bipin is made to take the responsibilities at home while trying to pursue the case. A sister-in-law has migrated for work as a nurse, leaving behind children who also need to be taken care of.
“We are poor people. My brother went to give us a good life but now all that seems like a dream which will never come true. We have filed a complaint against the agent. I request the government to bring him back somehow,” Bipin said.
An FIR has been registered at Rajnagar police station in the district against the agent while investigation has begun. Police officials have confirmed that the case has been taken up and inquiries are on.
Labour authorities, too, said they are doing what is best possible. Kendrapara Divisional Labour Commissioner Pradeep Mohanty said the matter is being examined and higher officials will be informed to explore possible intervention.
Meanwhile, officials also indicated that the Indian embassy is aware of the situation and is monitoring developments in Dubai.
But for Biren's family, time stands still as days are filled with anxiety and nights seem longer than usual. A journey that began with borrowed money and assurance of a good earning seems to have ended prematurely - in a prison cell thousands of kilometres away. Back in Kendrapara, a mother, father and brother await with one plea - "Please bring our Biren back home."
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