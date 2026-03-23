ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Plumber Trapped In Dubai Jail; Mother Seeks Government Help For Return

Kendrapara: Bharti Rout is almost silent these days. She does not speak much unless she is asked to. Every knock on the door makes her rush to the door and check if someone has brought any news of her 35-year-old son, Biren Kumar Rout. Ever since Biren, a plumber, left home to earn a living in Dubai, she has been in a state of unease. But after she got the news that he has been lodged in a foreign jail, cut off from his family, with no money, phone or certainty of return, Bharti is just left with hope - that her son would come back to her soon.

A resident of Chakradharpur under Kurunti panchayat in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, Biren went to Dubai on January 24, 2024, to work as a plumber. Like many people from the migration-prone coastal belt, he too carried with him the weight of expectations, not to mention the debt the family got trapped in. His family arranged money by mortgaging gold ornaments, just because they trusted an agent who promised stable employment abroad.

The agent, identified as Chaguli Behera from Dera village, allegedly facilitated a two-year visa for Biren with a Dubai-based firm. But things were far different for Biren when he reached the foreign soil.

His family alleges that Biren received only one month’s salary. After that, payments stopped. Repeated pleas for wages went unanswered, and he started asking them to send money. "We had to send money for his survival as the company neither paid him nor let him return to India before completing the contract period," the family members alleged.

As his visa neared expiry in January 2026, Biren approached the company again, asking for his dues so he could return home. Instead, the family claims, he was assaulted, forced to sign documents and thrown out.

Stranded in an unfamiliar city without money or shelter, Biren wandered through parts of Dubai until he was picked up by police. During verification, authorities found his visa had expired. As per the law there, he was detained and sent to jail.

"For us it was a big blow. We never imagined he would be separated from us to land in soup. We were never prepared for such a turn of event," they further said.

Bharti has been making all efforts to get her son back. She approached the local police, elected representatives and even knocked on the political doors, pleading for her son’s return. But nothing has happened as yet.