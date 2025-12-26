ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Plans Auction Of Gold Blocks In Keonjhar, Deogarh And Gop; 1,586 KG Reserves Confirmed

Berhampur: Odisha government is now preparing to lease out its gold mines through auction soon, State Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said on Thursday. The state had identified three mines with an estimated reserve of 1,586 kg of gold a few months back.

Clarifying the status of the gold blocks, the minister said the identification process was completed in April 2025, and the current focus is on completing procedural formalities for leasing in accordance with mining rules.

Speaking to the media during a programme in his constituency Kanishi (Ganjam), Jena said gold deposits have been identified in Gop (Ghazipur area), Deogarh (Adesh area), and Keonjhar district.

“There is confirmed information that around 1,586 kg of gold reserves are present in these locations. The identification work is complete. The next step is auction and leasing as per established norms,” the minister said.