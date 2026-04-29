Odisha: Five Pistols, 20 Live Rounds Seized In Jharsuguda; Three Arrested
The arrested accused confessed that they bought the weapons to kill a person due to past enmity.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Jharsuguda: Odisha Police arrested three persons from Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda district and seized five 7.65 mm pistols and 20 rounds of live ammunition from them, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Santosh Khedkar (36) of Telenpali, Vishal Bagh (30) of PM Colony and Bunty Prasad (34) of Lamtibahal, who is the main supplier, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, addressing a press conference, said that the seizure was made under ‘Operation Netra’, aimed at curbing illegal arms trade.
Acting on specific inputs about a major arms deal, a police team under the supervision of the Brajrajnagar Inspector-in-Charge (IIC), comprising Prabhakar Patra, Purnima Oram and Abhaya Mohanty, conducted a raid near the PM Shiva Temple.
During the operation, four pistols loaded with live ammunition were seized from Santosh and Vishal. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they had purchased the firearms from Bunty Prasad at Rs 50,000 per pistol.
Police subsequently arrested Bunty Prasad and recovered one more pistol from his possession. He had allegedly procured the weapons from Bihar and supplied them locally. The accused confessed that they purchased the weapons to eliminate a person due to past enmity, police said.
A case has been registered at Brajrajnagar police station (Case No. 95 dated 28.04.2026) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and the accused have been forwarded to court, the SP added.
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