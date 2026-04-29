ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Five Pistols, 20 Live Rounds Seized In Jharsuguda; Three Arrested

Jharsuguda: Odisha Police arrested three persons from Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda district and seized five 7.65 mm pistols and 20 rounds of live ammunition from them, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Khedkar (36) of Telenpali, Vishal Bagh (30) of PM Colony and Bunty Prasad (34) of Lamtibahal, who is the main supplier, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, addressing a press conference, said that the seizure was made under ‘Operation Netra’, aimed at curbing illegal arms trade.

Acting on specific inputs about a major arms deal, a police team under the supervision of the Brajrajnagar Inspector-in-Charge (IIC), comprising Prabhakar Patra, Purnima Oram and Abhaya Mohanty, conducted a raid near the PM Shiva Temple.