ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Pandian's Wife Sujata Karthikeyan Joins BJD As 'Simple Member'

Bhubaneswar: Two years after the major poll debacle faced by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Assembly elections, Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, former IAS officer and wife of Naveen Patnaik's trusted aide VK Pandian, joined the party here on Thursday.

Party president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inducted her to the party as a 'simple member'. Sujata's joining the BJD also marks the return of the Pandian camp to decision-making within the party, which was considered a major reason for BJD's defeat in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections after 24 years in the government.

Welcoming her into the party, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik said, "I would like to welcome Sujata Rout to the BJD. She is joining as a simple member of the party."

Referring to her administrative experience, Naveen said, "You know that she has been an IAS officer and held several important positions including her last position which was to look after women in our state. As time passes, she will get used to a new position. She will learn to help people, particularly women."

The 2000 batch IAS officer took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 2025 after a 25-year career. Putting rest to speculations over the party's leadership and her role, Naveen said, "I will be leading the BJD in the next elections. I want to make that very clear."