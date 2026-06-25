Odisha: Pandian's Wife Sujata Karthikeyan Joins BJD As 'Simple Member'
BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik put speculations to rest and said he will lead the party in the next Assembly elections, reports Minati Singha.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Two years after the major poll debacle faced by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Assembly elections, Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, former IAS officer and wife of Naveen Patnaik's trusted aide VK Pandian, joined the party here on Thursday.
Party president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inducted her to the party as a 'simple member'. Sujata's joining the BJD also marks the return of the Pandian camp to decision-making within the party, which was considered a major reason for BJD's defeat in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections after 24 years in the government.
Welcoming her into the party, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik said, "I would like to welcome Sujata Rout to the BJD. She is joining as a simple member of the party."
Referring to her administrative experience, Naveen said, "You know that she has been an IAS officer and held several important positions including her last position which was to look after women in our state. As time passes, she will get used to a new position. She will learn to help people, particularly women."
The 2000 batch IAS officer took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 2025 after a 25-year career. Putting rest to speculations over the party's leadership and her role, Naveen said, "I will be leading the BJD in the next elections. I want to make that very clear."
Expressing gratitude after joining the party, Sujata said "I got an opportunity to serve the people of Odisha for 24 years under Naveen Patnaik's leadership. By joining BJD, I again got that opportunity to serve the people of Odisha under Naveen Babu's leadership. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and lakhs of BJD workers, I will work for the state with full sincerity and dedication."
Though the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress ruled out any impact of Sujata's joining the BJD on the wider political sphere of the state, the timing of her entry into politics has sparked a debate.
"The induction of Sujata Karthikeyan will have no impact on the political scene of Odisha. Though she led several departments like Mission Shakti, Mamata and women self-help group initiatives, but women voters rejected BJD and elected BJP to power," said Aiswarya Biswal, president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Odisha
Echoing the same sentiment, Odisha Mahila Congress President Minakshi Bahinipati said Sujata Kartikeyan's joining the BJD will have no impact on Odisha politics. Meanwhile, the absence of several senior BJD leaders from Sujata's induction event raised eyebrows, fuelling speculation about unease within a section of the party over the development.
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