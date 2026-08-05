Odisha: Over 20 Students At Rayagada Residential School Beaten With Sticks, Coconut Branches; Probe Ordered
More than 20 Class IX students were allegedly beaten with sticks and coconut branches by senior students. One student has been expelled, reports Ranjan Rath.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Rayagada: Serious concerns have been raised over safety at hostels after a video showing students at a residential school in Odisha's Rayagada district, allegedly being beaten up by seniors, went viral on social media.
The incident, which took place at Revalkana High School in Kolanara block on Sunday night, came to light two days later after a video of the same spread like wildfire.
As per sources, some Class IX students had complained to a teacher about a Class X boy and some other students. The teacher subsequently reprimanded the Class 10 student.
Enraged by this, the student along with some of his classmates allegedly thrashed more than 20 hostel boarders, all students of Class IX, with coconut branches and sticks, sparking fear among other inmates in the hostel.
The incident has prompted a departmental investigation and action against the student allegedly involved in the assault.
Hostel Superintendent Dambarudhar Tripathi said, "Action has been taken against the concerned student and he has been expelled from the school. A report has been given to the police station in this regard."
Receiving information, Kolanara Block Welfare Extension Officer Debashish Mund visited the school and conducted a detailed investigation.
District Welfare Officer Asima Rao informed the media about the incident and directed the Kolanara Welfare Extension Officer to conduct an inquiry. "The District Magistrate has also been informed about the matter," she said.
A departmental inquiry is underway to find out the circumstances that led to the thrashing of students. Moreover, details about the person in-charge of the hostel at the time of the incident and whether there was any negligence in ensuring the safety of the students are under probe.
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