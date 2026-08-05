ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Over 20 Students At Rayagada Residential School Beaten With Sticks, Coconut Branches; Probe Ordered

Rayagada: Serious concerns have been raised over safety at hostels after a video showing students at a residential school in Odisha's Rayagada district, allegedly being beaten up by seniors, went viral on social media.

The incident, which took place at Revalkana High School in Kolanara block on Sunday night, came to light two days later after a video of the same spread like wildfire.

As per sources, some Class IX students had complained to a teacher about a Class X boy and some other students. The teacher subsequently reprimanded the Class 10 student.

Enraged by this, the student along with some of his classmates allegedly thrashed more than 20 hostel boarders, all students of Class IX, with coconut branches and sticks, sparking fear among other inmates in the hostel.

The incident has prompted a departmental investigation and action against the student allegedly involved in the assault.