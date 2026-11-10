ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Caught Taking Rs 7000 Bribe, Young ORS Officer Manisha Mishra Loses Job After Vigilance Arrest

Bhubaneswar: Sending a strong message against corruption in the government machinery, the Odisha government on Tuesday terminated the services of Manisha Mishra, a probationary Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officer, following her arrest by Vigilance sleuths for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for land registration.

Mishra, who was posted as Sub-Registrar at Baliapal in Balasore district, was caught by the Vigilance officials of Balasore Division on November 6 on charges of accepting illegal gratification from a complainant in connection with the registration of a piece of land and issuance of its sale deed.

According to an order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday, the state government decided to terminate her services with immediate effect, citing the gravity of the corruption charges and the fact that her alleged conduct amounts to gross misconduct and a violation of the Odisha Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1959.

The order stated that Mishra had allegedly demanded and received Rs 7,000 from complainant Gyanaranjan Patra of Pancharukhi village in Balasore district in her office chamber at Balipal.

The Vigilance Department subsequently intimated the government about the case through a communication dated November 7. Following her arrest, Mishra was forwarded to court and remanded to judicial custody till November 20, 2026.

Surprisingly, Mishra has not even completed her probation period.

"The conduct of Mishra leading to her arrest for demanding and receiving an illegal gratification from the complainant is a grave case of corruption, which amounts to gross misconduct, personal immorality and constitutes a direct violation of the Rule-3 of the Odisha Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1959," the order stated.