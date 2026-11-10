Odisha: Caught Taking Rs 7000 Bribe, Young ORS Officer Manisha Mishra Loses Job After Vigilance Arrest
Mishra's conduct is grave case of corruption, which amounts to gross misconduct and constitutes direct violation of Government Servants Conduct Rules, the official order stated.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Sending a strong message against corruption in the government machinery, the Odisha government on Tuesday terminated the services of Manisha Mishra, a probationary Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officer, following her arrest by Vigilance sleuths for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for land registration.
Mishra, who was posted as Sub-Registrar at Baliapal in Balasore district, was caught by the Vigilance officials of Balasore Division on November 6 on charges of accepting illegal gratification from a complainant in connection with the registration of a piece of land and issuance of its sale deed.
According to an order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday, the state government decided to terminate her services with immediate effect, citing the gravity of the corruption charges and the fact that her alleged conduct amounts to gross misconduct and a violation of the Odisha Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1959.
The order stated that Mishra had allegedly demanded and received Rs 7,000 from complainant Gyanaranjan Patra of Pancharukhi village in Balasore district in her office chamber at Balipal.
The Vigilance Department subsequently intimated the government about the case through a communication dated November 7. Following her arrest, Mishra was forwarded to court and remanded to judicial custody till November 20, 2026.
Surprisingly, Mishra has not even completed her probation period.
"The conduct of Mishra leading to her arrest for demanding and receiving an illegal gratification from the complainant is a grave case of corruption, which amounts to gross misconduct, personal immorality and constitutes a direct violation of the Rule-3 of the Odisha Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1959," the order stated.
It further said, "The Appointing Authority, upon careful consideration of the report submitted by the GA (Vigilance) Department and gravity of the charges framed against Mishra is satisfied that her further continuance in service is highly detrimental to public interest."
After examining the report submitted by the Vigilance department and considering the seriousness of the charges, The Appointing Authority concluded that her service should be terminated.
According to the investigation, the complainant had approached the Baliapal Sub-Registrar's office for registration of a sale deed relating to 0.14 acre of land recorded under the category 'Bajyapti Sthitiban'.
As per the Revenue and Disaster Management Department's guidelines, land belonging to this category is required to be treated as 'Sthitiban' and is eligible for registration. However, Mishra allegedly refused to process the registration despite repeated requests by the land purchaser, who cited relevant government guidelines.
Allegedly, Mishra initially demanded Rs 10,000 to facilitate the registration. When the complainant expressed his inability to pay the amount, she reportedly reduced the amount to Rs 7,000. The complainant subsequently approached the Vigilance authorities, following which a trap was laid and the officer was caught while accepting the money. The entire alleged bribe amount was recovered from her possession.
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