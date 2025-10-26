Odisha On Alert As Cyclone Montha Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal
Cyclone Montha is expected to make a landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on Tuesday evening or night.
Bhubaneswar: Cyclone 'Montha' is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday.
Montha is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Sunday and then into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27, strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.
The cyclone is likely to move northwestwards and make landfall on the evening or night of October 29 on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the wind speed will be up to 90-100 kmph at the time of landfall.
However, South Odisha will be the most affected by cyclone Montha's impact from October 27 to 30. IMD has sounded alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall along with strong winds in various districts during this period.
On Monday:
An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal regarding heavy to very heavy rainfall. Similarly, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.
On Tuesday:
A red warning of possible major impact and very heavy rainfall has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam districts. An orange alert has been issued for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri and a yellow warning has been issued for Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.
On October Oct 29-30
A red alert has been issued for Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada; an orange alert for Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam; and a yellow alert for Bargarh, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur.
Tourist Spots Shut In Gajapati
In view of the approaching cyclone, the district collector has ordered to close down all tourist attractions in Gajapati district. From today onwards, all tourist attractions in the district will remain shut until further orders, officials said.
Leaves Of Govt Staff Cancelled In 5 Districts
As per the orders issued by the Ganjam, Kendrapara, Balasore, Kalahandi and Malkangiri district administrations, the leaves of all government employees have been cancelled. According to the order of the Ganjam District Magistrate, no officer will leave the headquarters from October 25 to 30 and leave will be granted only in special circumstances after the DM's permission. Similarly, Balasore District Magistrate order states that all leaves have been cancelled and officers have been ordered to work at the headquarters. No officer can leave the headquarters without the permission of the DM, it stated.
The wind speed in Odisha is expected to be 60 to 70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph. The maximum impact of strong winds will be in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri. In view of the rainfall and strong winds, fishermen have been prohibited from going to sea from October 26 to 30 and danger signal no-3 has been sounded in all ports of Odisha.
Odisha Govt 's Preparedness
The Odisha government is preparing as per previous experiences and the IMD forecasts. State revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari has directed collectors of vulnerable districts to make advance plans. A decision will be taken on Monday about announcing holidays in schools and colleges.
