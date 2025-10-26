ETV Bharat / state

Odisha On Alert As Cyclone Montha Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone 'Montha' is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday.

Montha is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Sunday and then into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27, strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

The cyclone is likely to move northwestwards and make landfall on the evening or night of October 29 on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the wind speed will be up to 90-100 kmph at the time of landfall.

However, South Odisha will be the most affected by cyclone Montha's impact from October 27 to 30. IMD has sounded alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall along with strong winds in various districts during this period.

On Monday:

Wind warning (IMD)

An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal regarding heavy to very heavy rainfall. Similarly, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

On Tuesday: