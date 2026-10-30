Odisha: Niece Carries Uncle's Body For 5 Km After Ambulance Fails To Reach Village
The incident occurred in Odisha's tribal-dominated Patrapur block after heavy rainfall from Cyclone Arnab damaged roads and cut off connectivity.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Berhampur (Ganjam): In a heartbreaking incident from Odisha's Ganjam district, a woman carried her uncle's body on her shoulders for nearly five kilometres after an ambulance failed to reach their village due to a damaged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab.
Shankar Karji, a resident of Aliyar village, was suffering from a brain tumour. His niece, Lalita Pradhan, admitted him to Berhampur General Hospital on October 2. He was later shifted to Cuttack General Hospital on October 18 for further treatment, where he died on Thursday, October 29.
Shankar's body was being taken from Cuttack to Aliyar village in an ambulance. However, the vehicle got stranded near Tadkasahi, about five kilometres from the village, as heavy rainfall damaged the road and made it impassable.
Lalita then carried her uncle's body through the rain and strong winds to the village, where his last rites were performed as per the tribal traditions.
Recalling the difficult experience, Lalita said she had worked round the clock to help people in her area during the cyclone but could not be with her uncle in his final moments.
"During the storm, I worked day and night to serve the people of my area. But in the end, I could not see my uncle, who was dearer to me than my father. This was a test from God for me in the current circumstances," she said.
Lalita is a prominent tribal leader from Patrapur and serves as the vice-chairperson of the Ganjam District Special Development Council.
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