ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Niece Carries Uncle's Body For 5 Km After Ambulance Fails To Reach Village

Woman walks through rain carrying her uncle's body after the ambulance gets stranded near Tadkasahi. ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur (Ganjam): In a heartbreaking incident from Odisha's Ganjam district, a woman carried her uncle's body on her shoulders for nearly five kilometres after an ambulance failed to reach their village due to a damaged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab.

Shankar Karji, a resident of Aliyar village, was suffering from a brain tumour. His niece, Lalita Pradhan, admitted him to Berhampur General Hospital on October 2. He was later shifted to Cuttack General Hospital on October 18 for further treatment, where he died on Thursday, October 29.