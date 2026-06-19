ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Nayagarh IIC Booked For 'Raping' Woman Who Sought Help In Land Dispute Case; Dept Initiates Action

Bhubaneswar/Nayagarh: The Odisha Police department on Thursday initiated strict action against Sarankul Inspector In-charge (IIC) after a woman from Jamusahi village in Nayagarh district accused him of sexually exploiting her after she approached the police seeking justice in a land dispute case.

According to police, the accused IIC, Sujit Kumar Das, has been booked under Sections 64(1), 74 and 351(3) of BNS on charges of rape and criminal intimidation based on a complaint by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned that she knocked the doors of Sarankul police station in May this year seeking assistance in connection with a land dispute case involving her family. She alleged that during the course of the investigation, the IIC obtained her mobile number and began contacting her frequently, and even made video calls.

The complainant claimed that the IIC promised her justice in the dispute and later established a relationship with her against her will. She further alleged that he sexually exploited her and threatened to implicate her family members in false cases and send them to jail if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

"The village head had forcibly occupied our land as his own. After I lodged a complaint, the IIC took my mobile number and started calling me frequently. He used to make video calls. He forced me to stay in touch with him and later called me to his rented house. He threatened to harm my father and brother and implicate my family in false cases if I told anyone about it. Out of fear, I remained silent. He also took away my mobile phone, which had photos and videos," the complainant alleged.

The woman also claimed that she remained silent for several weeks due to fear and social stigma before approaching the Nayagarh Superintendent of Police (SP) with a written complaint seeking action against the IIC.