Odisha: Nayagarh IIC Booked For 'Raping' Woman Who Sought Help In Land Dispute Case; Dept Initiates Action
Trouble mounts for Sarankul IIC as department transfers him to HQs after a woman accused him of sexually exploiting and threatening her, reports Biswabhusan Mohapatra.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST
Bhubaneswar/Nayagarh: The Odisha Police department on Thursday initiated strict action against Sarankul Inspector In-charge (IIC) after a woman from Jamusahi village in Nayagarh district accused him of sexually exploiting her after she approached the police seeking justice in a land dispute case.
According to police, the accused IIC, Sujit Kumar Das, has been booked under Sections 64(1), 74 and 351(3) of BNS on charges of rape and criminal intimidation based on a complaint by the woman.
In her complaint, the woman mentioned that she knocked the doors of Sarankul police station in May this year seeking assistance in connection with a land dispute case involving her family. She alleged that during the course of the investigation, the IIC obtained her mobile number and began contacting her frequently, and even made video calls.
The complainant claimed that the IIC promised her justice in the dispute and later established a relationship with her against her will. She further alleged that he sexually exploited her and threatened to implicate her family members in false cases and send them to jail if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
"The village head had forcibly occupied our land as his own. After I lodged a complaint, the IIC took my mobile number and started calling me frequently. He used to make video calls. He forced me to stay in touch with him and later called me to his rented house. He threatened to harm my father and brother and implicate my family in false cases if I told anyone about it. Out of fear, I remained silent. He also took away my mobile phone, which had photos and videos," the complainant alleged.
The woman also claimed that she remained silent for several weeks due to fear and social stigma before approaching the Nayagarh Superintendent of Police (SP) with a written complaint seeking action against the IIC.
Speaking on the matter, Nayagarh SP Subhendu Patra said, "A land dispute case was reported in Jamusahi village under Sarankul police station in May this year. The complainant was one of the parties involved in that dispute. She was arrested in the case and forwarded to jail. After her release, she has levelled fresh allegations against the IIC."
"We have taken her allegations seriously. The IIC has been transferred to the district headquarters, and a DSP-rank officer has been assigned the responsibility to investigate the matter. After the investigation, action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Patra added.
On Thursday, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, in a report sent to Odisha DGP, described the allegations as serious and requested that the investigation be transferred to the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW & CW), Odisha, Bhubaneswar, to ensure complete impartiality.
As per the IGP, Sanghamitra Nayak, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), IUCAW, Nayagarh, has been directed to take up investigation of the case. Meanwhile, to ensure a fair and impartial probe, Inspector Sujit Kumar Das has been attached to the Nayagarh District Police Office (DPO), while Inspector Anita Sahoo of the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) has been asked to remain in charge of Sarankul police station until further orders.
Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
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