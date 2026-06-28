ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Mother, Daughter Found Dead; Case Registered

At the scene of crime at Dakaipal village under Mahuldiha police station in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. ( ETV Bharat )

Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): A mother-daughter duo were found murdered at Dakaipal village under Mahuldiha police station in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

The door of the house was closed from the inside, and the blood-soaked bodies were found lying on the floor inside the house. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Sitamani Tudu and her 8-year-old daughter Jawamani Tudu.

Sources said Sitamani's husband, Chaitanya Tudu, went to a nearby Bindhani house around 10 am on Saturday. He had gone there to sharpen his spade. After finishing his work there, Chaitanya returned home around 2 pm.

Since the door of the house was locked, he knocked on the door and called his wife. But there was no answer from inside the house. Later, Chaitanya entered the house through the skylight with the help of a ladder and found the dead bodies of the two lying on the bed.