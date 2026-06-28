Odisha: Mother, Daughter Found Dead; Case Registered
Rairangpur Assistant Superintendent of Police Jadunath Jena said they have started probing the incident and the forensics team is conducting further investigation.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): A mother-daughter duo were found murdered at Dakaipal village under Mahuldiha police station in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.
The door of the house was closed from the inside, and the blood-soaked bodies were found lying on the floor inside the house. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Sitamani Tudu and her 8-year-old daughter Jawamani Tudu.
Sources said Sitamani's husband, Chaitanya Tudu, went to a nearby Bindhani house around 10 am on Saturday. He had gone there to sharpen his spade. After finishing his work there, Chaitanya returned home around 2 pm.
Since the door of the house was locked, he knocked on the door and called his wife. But there was no answer from inside the house. Later, Chaitanya entered the house through the skylight with the help of a ladder and found the dead bodies of the two lying on the bed.
Chaitanya, along with the villagers, informed the Mahuldiha police station. On receiving the information, Rairangpur ASP Yadunath Jena, Karanjia SDPO Nabakrishna Naik, Mahuldiha police station officer Tushar Naik and other police personnel reached the spot.
A scientific team from Baripada reached the spot on Sunday. After the scientific team's investigation, both bodies will be brought to Karanjia Medical College for autopsy.
Rairangpur ASP Jadunath Jena said, “I went to the scene after coming to know about the incident around 2 pm yesterday. We have started probing the incident. It is believed to be a murder. The scientific team [Forensics] reached today and is conducting further investigation.”
A murder case was registered at Mehuldiha police station.
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