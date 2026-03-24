ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Most Wanted Maoist Leader Sukru Surrenders With Four Cadres In Kandhamal

Maoist leader Sukru ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's most wanted Maoist leader, Shukru, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 55 lakh, and his four cadres surrendered before the police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said. The development comes as a major achievement for Odisha Police with the Centre's March 31 deadline to end Naxalism approaching. "Sukru, a native of Malkangiri district, was considered among the few Maoist leaders active in the state. He surrendered with an AK-47 rifle," DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said.