Odisha's Most Wanted Maoist Leader Sukru Surrenders With Four Cadres In Kandhamal
Sukru, a state committee member, was considered to be the few Maoists leaders who were active in Odisha.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's most wanted Maoist leader, Shukru, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 55 lakh, and his four cadres surrendered before the police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said.
The development comes as a major achievement for Odisha Police with the Centre's March 31 deadline to end Naxalism approaching.
"Sukru, a native of Malkangiri district, was considered among the few Maoist leaders active in the state. He surrendered with an AK-47 rifle," DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said.
Odisha Police had been continuing its efforts to nab Sukru for a long time and had also announced a reward of Rs 55 lakh on his head. Sukru was a state committee member and active in the Kandhamal area for many years. He also ran an organisation in the name of Eighth Company. An appeal was made by Odisha Police for Shukru's surrender.
The Centre has set March 31 as a deadline to end Left Wing Extremism in states. Following which, Odisha Police are also taking necessary efforts.
In response to a question from Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said, "According to the Central Government's Security Related Expenditure or SRE scheme, currently only Kandhamal district is considered Maoist-affected. Apart from the presence of around 15 Maoists in a few areas bordering Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada districts, there is no Maoist presence in any other part of the state. The target has been set to make Odisha completely Maoist-free by March 31".
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