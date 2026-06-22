Odisha Mob Violence: Rayagada Police Tighten Security, Hold Flag March
Rayagada police urged residents not to believe in rumours or spread unverified information, reports ETV Bharat's Ranjan Rath.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In view of the recent mob assault on two women from Delhi in Kalyansinghpur of Odisha's Rayagada district, the police administration on Monday intensified security measures across the region and conducted flag marches to ensure law and order.
According to the police, flag marches were held on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police from Kalyansinghpur police station premises to State Bank Chowk. During the marches, police urged the common people not to believe in rumours, spread any unverified information and take the law into their own hands. Also, residents have been asked to inform police about any suspicious incident.
Rayagada police initially arrested 16 accused while five more were arrested later and all were produced in court. On Sunday, three more were arrested and produced in court. Till now, 24 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The incident took place on June 16 when a woman, who works in an NGO, and her friend arrived on a scooty from Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi. They reportedly stopped to ask villagers for directions but locals mistook them as child-lifters as they were speaking in Hindi and carrying backpacks. Also, they interacted with children and allegedly distributed biscuits, triggering suspicion among some villagers, who spread rumours that they were kidnappers. Soon, a crowd gathered and allegedly assaulted them.
Upon information, police rescued the victims from the agitated crowd and admitted them to a local community health centre.
On Sunday, Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania ordered the incident to be included in the 'red flag' category. The incident will be probed under the supervision of the Crime Branch's Crime Prevention and Control Wing ADG S Saini, the DGP said.
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