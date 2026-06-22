ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Mob Violence: Rayagada Police Tighten Security, Hold Flag March

Bhubaneswar: In view of the recent mob assault on two women from Delhi in Kalyansinghpur of Odisha's Rayagada district, the police administration on Monday intensified security measures across the region and conducted flag marches to ensure law and order.

According to the police, flag marches were held on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police from Kalyansinghpur police station premises to State Bank Chowk. During the marches, police urged the common people not to believe in rumours, spread any unverified information and take the law into their own hands. Also, residents have been asked to inform police about any suspicious incident.

Rayagada police initially arrested 16 accused while five more were arrested later and all were produced in court. On Sunday, three more were arrested and produced in court. Till now, 24 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.