Odisha Mob Lynching: Family Of Deceased Man Held Protest Outside SP office

Balasore: Family members of Makandar Mohammed, who died after being injured in a cattle transport accident and an alleged assault, staged a protest in front of the Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Friday, demanding justice and the arrest of all those involved in the incident.

The protest follows the death of the driver, who was critically injured after a cattle-laden vehicle met with an accident in the Ishan area on January 14. Police said that after the accident, some youths allegedly assaulted the driver at the spot.

The victim was later admitted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.