Odisha Mob Lynching: Family Of Deceased Man Held Protest Outside SP office
The protest comes two days after a cattle transport accident and alleged assault in which the injured driver later died during treatment.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Balasore: Family members of Makandar Mohammed, who died after being injured in a cattle transport accident and an alleged assault, staged a protest in front of the Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Friday, demanding justice and the arrest of all those involved in the incident.
The protest follows the death of the driver, who was critically injured after a cattle-laden vehicle met with an accident in the Ishan area on January 14. Police said that after the accident, some youths allegedly assaulted the driver at the spot.
The victim was later admitted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.
In connection with the case, the police have arrested three people, and an investigation into the incident is underway. "That night, we detained and questioned several people, and based on the investigation and video evidence, three persons were identified and arrested,” the Balasore SP Pratyush Dibakar said. On Thursday evening, members of a group reached the SP office, claiming that the arrested youths were not involved in the incident.
SP Dibakar informed that the others involved will be arrested soon. “In addition, the police are monitoring the provocative videos and controversial comments being posted on social media. A case has been registered at the Sadar police station, and further investigation is underway. The district police are in touch with the state police headquarters," SP Dibakar said.
