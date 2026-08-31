ETV Bharat / state

Will Odisha MLAs See A Salary Hike? Parliament Panel Backs Pay Revision Of Legislators

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the ceremonial release of publications of the Odisha Legislative Assembly after Speaker Surama Padhy completed two years in office ( File/ANI )

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's legislators could be in line for a salary and allowance revision, with a Parliamentary Joint Committee examining and reportedly suggesting revision of the existing pay structure and perks available to the MLAs during its visit to Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The panel held detailed discussions with Odisha Assembly Speaker, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior officials of the state legislature on the remuneration, allowances and facilities provided to sitting legislators and former members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, and understand the existing system in the state and assess it against the arrangements followed by Parliament and other state legislatures.

The committee, headed by Rajya Sabha member Birendra Prasad Baishya, first met Speaker Surama Padhy. It subsequently held separate discussions with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Raut and senior officials of the state legislature.

During the meetings, the committee examined the existing salary structure and various allowances provided to sitting MLAs in Odisha. The panel also discussed the pension and other benefits available to former legislators.

Officials of the Odisha Assembly reportedly placed before the committee a detailed comparative statement on the salaries, allowances and other facilities available to Members of Parliament and legislators in other states. The comparison covered various components of the remuneration and benefits provided to elected representatives and former legislators.