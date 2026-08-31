Will Odisha MLAs See A Salary Hike? Parliament Panel Backs Pay Revision Of Legislators
The committee observed that there's a need to examine and consider changes in existing salary, allowances, related facilities provided to Odisha's sitting and former legislators.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's legislators could be in line for a salary and allowance revision, with a Parliamentary Joint Committee examining and reportedly suggesting revision of the existing pay structure and perks available to the MLAs during its visit to Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
The panel held detailed discussions with Odisha Assembly Speaker, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior officials of the state legislature on the remuneration, allowances and facilities provided to sitting legislators and former members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, and understand the existing system in the state and assess it against the arrangements followed by Parliament and other state legislatures.
The committee, headed by Rajya Sabha member Birendra Prasad Baishya, first met Speaker Surama Padhy. It subsequently held separate discussions with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Raut and senior officials of the state legislature.
During the meetings, the committee examined the existing salary structure and various allowances provided to sitting MLAs in Odisha. The panel also discussed the pension and other benefits available to former legislators.
Officials of the Odisha Assembly reportedly placed before the committee a detailed comparative statement on the salaries, allowances and other facilities available to Members of Parliament and legislators in other states. The comparison covered various components of the remuneration and benefits provided to elected representatives and former legislators.
The committee observed that there is a need to examine and consider changes in the existing salary, allowances and related facilities provided to Odisha's sitting and former legislators, government sources said.
The visiting delegation included committee chairman Baishya and MPs Vijay Kumar Dubey, Beena Devi, K Gopinath, Babu Singh Kushwaha and Richard Vamilahmangia. Parliament Director Bhattacharya Joshi was also part of the delegation.
The visit is part of the committee's efforts to gather information from different state legislatures on the remuneration and facilities provided to elected representatives. The inputs gathered during such consultations are expected to help the committee assess the prevailing salary and allowance structures and formulate its recommendations.
The issue of a hike in the salaries of Odisha legislators had generated considerable debate last year. In December 2025, the Odisha Legislative Assembly passed four bills proposing an increase in the salaries, allowances and other remuneration of MLAs, ministers and other office-bearers. However, following public criticism over the proposed hike, the bills were subsequently withdrawn with the consent of the House.
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