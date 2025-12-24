ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Odisha's Bhadrak, Accused Nabbed From Jagatsinghpur

Bhadrak: Tension ran high in Chandbali area of Bhadrak district on Tuesday night after a 10-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Baligaon. As per the allegations, the minor was raped and murdered by a man.

A senior police official said on Wednesday that the accused has been arrested from Jagatsinghpur.

The incident, which took place under Chandbali police station limits, came to light when a few locals found the body of the minor girl near a bush in Baligaon under Chandbali Police Station limits on Tuesday evening, the official said.

Following this, the family lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that she was raped and murdered. Soon, locals staged a protest and blocked the road at Baligaon on Tuesday night. They demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the crime.

"The girl's father said his daughter had been missing since Tuesday evening. He alleged that the girl was raped and murdered, and then the accused dumped the body in the bush. We are investigating the incident. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of sexual assault and murder," the police officer said.