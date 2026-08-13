ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped At Cuttack Hotel; Pregnant Woman Assaulted In Kalahandi

Cuttack: A couple of days after a woman was allegedly gang-raped near Sukarpada petrol pump on the Cuttack-Chandbali road in Odisha, two more alleged sexual assault cases have come to light, including the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl at a hotel in Cuttack and the alleged rape of an eight-month pregnant woman in Kalahandi.

A 16-year-old Plus Two student was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in Cuttack, police said on Thursday. Two juvenile boys have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident took place in the Badambadi police station area, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, one of the accused was known to her and was her college classmate. The two had allegedly become friends after meeting at college.

The classmate allegedly called the girl to a hotel in Cuttack on the pretext of talking to her. Another friend of his allegedly reached the hotel before the girl. The two juveniles then allegedly raped the girl, the complaint said. The victim has also alleged that the incident was pre-planned.

Following the incident, the girl was in severe emotional distress. She was allegedly attempting to die by suicide. The residents rescued her and took her to the Badambadi police station, where she lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested both juvenile accused. Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) declined to comment on the case.

Eight-month pregnant woman allegedly raped in Kalahandi

In a separate incident, an eight-month pregnant woman has alleged that she was raped after a man allegedly made her husband unconscious by making him consume alcohol at a house in Bhawanipatna, police said.