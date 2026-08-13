Odisha: Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped At Cuttack Hotel; Pregnant Woman Assaulted In Kalahandi
Odisha police have arrested two juveniles in connection with the gangrape case in Cuttack and launched a manhunt in the Kalahandi case.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Cuttack: A couple of days after a woman was allegedly gang-raped near Sukarpada petrol pump on the Cuttack-Chandbali road in Odisha, two more alleged sexual assault cases have come to light, including the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl at a hotel in Cuttack and the alleged rape of an eight-month pregnant woman in Kalahandi.
A 16-year-old Plus Two student was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in Cuttack, police said on Thursday. Two juvenile boys have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident took place in the Badambadi police station area, they said.
According to the complaint filed by the victim, one of the accused was known to her and was her college classmate. The two had allegedly become friends after meeting at college.
The classmate allegedly called the girl to a hotel in Cuttack on the pretext of talking to her. Another friend of his allegedly reached the hotel before the girl. The two juveniles then allegedly raped the girl, the complaint said. The victim has also alleged that the incident was pre-planned.
Following the incident, the girl was in severe emotional distress. She was allegedly attempting to die by suicide. The residents rescued her and took her to the Badambadi police station, where she lodged a complaint.
Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested both juvenile accused. Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) declined to comment on the case.
Eight-month pregnant woman allegedly raped in Kalahandi
In a separate incident, an eight-month pregnant woman has alleged that she was raped after a man allegedly made her husband unconscious by making him consume alcohol at a house in Bhawanipatna, police said.
The incident allegedly took place on August 7 in the Sadar police station area of Bhawanipatna. According to the woman’s complaint, the accused had called her husband to his house on the pretext of offering prayers.
The woman alleged that the accused repeatedly called her husband and told him that she had a black mark on her abdomen which could disappear through prayers. After the couple reached his house, he allegedly made her husband consume alcohol and become unconscious.
The accused then allegedly took the woman, who was eight months pregnant, to another room on the pretext of praying and raped her, the complaint said. The woman further alleged that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. She and her husband subsequently managed to leave the place.
The woman lodged a written complaint at Bhawanipatna Sadar police station on August 8. Police registered a case and sent her for a medical examination.
Kalahandi Additional Superintendent of Police Tara Jasmin Guria said an investigation was underway and a special team had been formed to trace and arrest the accused. The accused is currently absconding, police said.
Social activist Agasth Nayak alleged that there had been a delay in taking action after the complaint was lodged. Police said further investigation was underway.
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